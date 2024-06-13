It feels like Lindsey Stirling is living her dream. From an audience favorite on America's Got Talent to filling large Las Vegas theaters, she's at the top of her game. She's admired by adults and small children, and her social media following totals more than 20 million.



Above all of this, she remains present and grounded. With a smile on her face, she's continuously developing new songs, visuals, and choreography. Stirling loves to create.



Her latest album, Duality (out 6/14), is cinematic and a little dark, the kind of album that needs to be listened to at full volume. It includes "Inner Gold," a collaboration with Royal & Serpent and "Evil Twin," an instrumental with pounding drums and a sweeping refrain.



Watch Stirling talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about the making of Duality, producing her incredible music videos, and being grateful for her success.

Lindsey Stirling Returns! | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

