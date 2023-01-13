Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. This news comes only days after Lisa Marie and Priscilla - looking quite regal in black - attended the Golden Globes alongside Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann for their roles in Elvis .





Born February 1, 1968 at the height of Elvis’ popularity, Lisa Marie spent most of her life actively in the spotlight, even releasing three studio albums of her own. Her first album - To Whom It May Concern - proved her inherited musical prowess as she wrote the lyrics and co-composed all the melodies.

Presley was married four times, including notable Hollywood stars like Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had two children in her first marriage to Danny Keough - Riley and Benjamin Storm. And twins from her marriage to Michael Lockwood - Finley and Harper.

