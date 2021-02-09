"She loves a boy so much she wants him to steal her breath," it reads on Machine Gun Kelly's website.

MGK and Megan Fox are no strangers to corny euphemisms. After all this is the same couple who believed they came together as part of a "twin flame" ideology. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," Fox told Elle. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

But the trite phrase plastered across MGK's Pepto-Bismol-colored merch site is not only super cringe in sentiment but seems to merely translate to: "Here is a sweater with me and my girlfriend kinda making out on it." The self-obsessed couple's latest merch line is an asinine collection of off-putting memorabilia.

The launch mainly includes a collection of T-shirts and hoodies, each plastered with the sophomoric and problematic phrase and a picture of MGK licking Megan Fox's face as cartoon hearts flutter all around.

MGK Merch

The launch also includes a hideous trio of nail polish, with on-the-nose colors like "Black Like My Heart" and "Punk Pink," as well as some pink caution tape and an overpriced voodoo doll. For those not interested in having a T-shirt plastered with MGK's tongue on Megan Fox's face, the alternative is a hideous pink-mohawked teddy bear, or some really oddly designed biker shorts with a checkered flag and "Tickets to My Downfall" scribed across the waistline.



As for the "Lil Devil Toy 2.0," where do we begin? It just doesn't look like a very comfortable sex toy. The silicone molding makes it look janky and low grade, which is reaffirmed by the fact it's only $40. "Let's play pretend," it reads on the side of the box, "compliments from Machine Gun Kelly." Also is anyone else turned off by the idea of f**king themselves with band merch?