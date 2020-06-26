If you missed the trend, "my FBI agent" is an Internet meme that originated around 2017.

The idea is simple: Every time you do something weird online, your personal government-appointed surveillance agent is watching and reacting.

"[T]he fbi agent monitoring my computer while i start watching another 24 minute vine compilation on youtube," reads one tweet, accompanied by a gif of a woman reacting with horror.

Sometimes the FBI agent is more of a friend-type figure, a sensitive and reactive companion. Sometimes they're more of a caretaker.

But most of the time, these hypothetical agents are watching over us, even contacting us in times of need.





