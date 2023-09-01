On this episode of It's Real, Jordan and Demi interview two multitalented performers who first appeared on screen when they were young.



Katelyn Tarver was a contestant on American Juniors, where she made the final round. She then acted in shows like Big Time Rush, TheSecret Life of the American Teenager, and HBO's Ballers.



Olivia Olson made her debut in Love Actually as Joanna, the aspiring pop singer who belts Mariah Carey and steals Sam's heart. These days, Olson is best known as a voiceover artist for hit shows like Phineas and Ferb and as the iconic Marceline the Vampire Queen on Adventure Time, a role which she reprises in the the new Max limited series Fionna and Cake.



Tarver and Olson have both grown up to singer-songwriters as well. Tarver will start a headlining tour on Sept. 6 (dates below) with a new album in the works. Her song “What Makes A Life Good?” recently played in the series finale of The Other Two, which costarred her brother Drew Tarver.



Olson is working on a new album while she helps write the Phineas and Ferbreboot for Disney.



Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos interview Tarver and Olson about growing up in the entertainment industry, their latest projects, and handling multiple careers.

Katelyn Tarver and Olivia Olson | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





Katelyn Tarver North America Tour Dates

September 6, 2023: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe De Nord*

September 8, 2023: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

September 9, 2023: Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall*

September 10, 2023: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's*

September 12, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

September 13, 2023: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

September 15, 2023: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen*

September 16, 2023: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

September 18, 2023: Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel Underground*

September 19, 2023: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB*

September 21, 2023: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One^

September 22, 2023: Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs^

September 23, 2023: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy^

September 26, 2023: Washington, DC @ DC9^

September 27, 2023: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room^

September 28, 2023: Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic^

September 30, 2023: Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock^

October 1, 2023: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room^

October 4, 2023: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

October 5, 2023: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room*

October 6, 2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

w/ Rosie Darling*

w/ Jack Gray^



For more from Katelyn Tarver, follow her Instagram and TikTok.







Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake | Official Trailer | Max

For more from Olivia Olson, follow her Instagram and TikTok.