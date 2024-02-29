Tomorrow (March 1), Paula Cole will release her latest album, Lo. It's her first collection of original new music in nearly a decade. Singles like "Green Eyes Crying" are earthy and organic, the result of recording with longtime collaborators like drummer Jay Bellerose.



Known for hits like "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait," Cole never saw herself as a top 40 artist. She takes pride in the deep catalog she has created and the deep musical connections she's maintained.



From her home in snowy New England, Cole talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about new music, memories from Lilith Fair, and her impact on '90s pop culture.

Paula Cole | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





For more from Paula Cole, follow her Instagram and TikTok.





