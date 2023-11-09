On November 17, Plain White T's will release their self-titled ninth studio album. While the songwriting feels familiar, the band's sound has shifted. The acoustic guitar is still there, but the production is more atmospheric. "Happy," for example, features layered vocals and percussion ready for top 40 radio.



Although best known for hits like "Hey There Delilah" and "Rhythm of Love," the Chicago band has a deep catalog going back to their days as a pop punk group in the early 2000s. If you want to hear elements of that sound, check out tracks like "Stop," "Revenge," and "Can't Turn Away." Today, frontman Tom Higgenson embraces all eras. The new song "Would You Even" feels like a call back to those early albums.



Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos recently talked to Higgenson about making the new album, his favorite things about Chicago, and of course, the story behind "Hey There Delilah." Watch the full interview below.

Plain White T's | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





