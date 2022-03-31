Singer-songwriter Gareth Dunlop has the released the music video for the new single "Animal."

Directed by Jamie Neish, the clip features Dunlop wandering through a dense forest past musical instruments and furniture. It crescendos with him destroying a living room bathed in eerie red light.

"Jamie had the idea of blending two worlds together," Dunlop recalls. "For the verses to develop in the natural forest surroundings and feel quite stark and intense. When the chorus hits the whole aesthetic changes to unnatural light, a room inside the forest and somewhere for the chorus lyric to live."

"Animal" is the title track from Dunlop's latest album, set for release April 22. It's a stirring ballad with spare synth pop production that builds into a lush final refrain. Fans of Future Islands, Roxy Music, and Peter Gabriel will appreciate Dunlop's raw, emotional vocals.

"It’s an internal, rambling monologue about my own hangups and oddities," he says of the track. "If I thought about it too much, I wouldn’t let anyone hear this song.”

Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dunlop now resides in Nashville. His songs have appeared on several TV shows include This Is Us, Bones, Nashville, and Suits.

Gareth Dunlop - Animal [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

Watch the music video for "Animal" above and catch Dunlop on tour with Foy Vance in May. You can also follow him on Instagram.