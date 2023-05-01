Information Collection

For each registered user, we collect the consumer’s screen name, e-mail address, IP address, country of residence, street address, and zip code. The information we collect is used to customize the content and/or layout of our page for each individual visitor and used by us to contact users regarding their account. This information is not shared with other organizations for commercial purposes without user consent. Unregistered users may use the portions of the Popdust site that do not require registration. The IP addresses of these users are stored.

In addition to personal information—as noted above—we may also collect information that is in no way personally identifiable. This may include your operating system, your internet browser, the domain name of your Internet service provider, and the web sites you visit directly before and after your visit to Popdust.com.

Online Ad Serving. Popdust and some of our advertisers use third-party advertising service companies to serve advertisements when you visit our sites. Often, these third-party advertising companies employ cookie, pixel tag and other technologies to measure the effectiveness of Web and e-mail advertisement and to create a record of interaction with our site content that they use in conjunction with their advertising which appears on other sites, or for reporting web site traffic, statistics, advertisement data and/or other activities on our sites. We will also engage third party providers to assist with the segmentation of this data. The specific providers we use are subject to change. As of the date of the posting of this policy, some of the current providers include DoubleClick and Google Analytics (for information about how to opt out of tracking methods for these entities and others click here).

How does Popdust use my collected information?

In order for Popdust to maintain and operate a site that is free of charge and does not require user registration, we display advertisements on our web site. The information you provide us is also used to help our advertisers target the specific audience they’re trying to reach. Only Popdust.com, however, will have access to your personally identifiable information, and you will never be contacted by any party other than Popdust.com. The only exceptions to the foregoing are that we may disclose personally identifiable information (i) in response to legal process, for example, in response to a court order or subpoena, (ii) in response to a law enforcement agency’s request, or where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take actions regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of another person, violations of our terms of use, or as otherwise required by law, or (iii) in the event we are acquired by or merged with another company.

Other Information: Ad Serving and Popdust.At times we display ads on our Popdust.com. When you visit Popdust or view ads that we serve off of our network elsewhere on the Internet, you may see multiple kinds of ads, such as text ads next to search results and graphical ads shown on web pages. Sometimes these ads are based on the content of the page on which they appear. Other times these ads are generated by matching the ad to your interests as inferred from your browsing activities collected online. Either way, Popdust tries to show you relevant ads, and to do so, we may use information we know or receive about you like your gender, location or interests.

Cookies

Popdust and third-party vendors use cookies to store visitors preferences, record session information, record user-specific information on what pages users access or visit, alert visitors to new areas that we think might be of interest to them when they return to our site, customize web page content based on visitors' browser type or other information that the visitor sends. If you would prefer that we not collect anonymous data that may be used to help determine which advertisements to serve you, opt out by clicking this icon AdChoices

Editorial Policy

The content of Popdust’s emails is chosen completely at the discretion of the Popdust Editorial Team. No one can pay to change the opinions written in a Popdust email. Selling our editorial content would destroy the legitimacy, integrity, and fun of Popdust emails and would ruin the trust between Popdust and its users. On occasion we will send out “sponsored” emails on behalf of our advertisers, artists, or other music-related enterprises that have something special to offer the Popdust community, these emails will be marked as sponsored.

Accessing and Changing Your Account Information

Registered users can review the personal information they provided to Popdust and make any desired changes to the information at any time by logging in to their account and editing the information on the account settings page. They can also close their account by contacting Popdust through the contact us page. Users may export their reviews and ratings data at any time using the tools provided by Popdust.

Email Opt Out

Registered users who have elected to receive Popdust email can choose to opt-out at any time by clicking on the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email. Users can also opt-out from Popdust’s email from the account section on the user’s Popdust page. Further questions or comments regarding privacy can be directed to privacy@popdust.com

Security

We have put in place appropriate physical, electronic and managerial procedures to safeguard and help prevent unauthorized access, maintain data security and correctly use the information we collect.

Changes to the Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy can change at any time and changes are effective upon posting. Please check back frequently for updates as it is your sole responsibility to be aware of changes. We do not provide notices of changes in any manner other than by posting the changes on this Site page.