For the final It's Real episode of 2023, Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to a couple of artists who have had great years.



Sadie Dupuis, known for fronting Speedy Ortiz, was recently named one of the 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone. In September, the band released Rabbit Rabbit.Their first album since 2018's Twerp Verse, it was a hit with both fans and critics.



Outside of music, Dupuis is a poet and former journalist who has written the books Mouthguard andCry Perfume. She's an avid reader and often posts about her favorite books on social media.



Joining Dupuis is Navied Mahdavian, a Utah-based cartoonist and author best known for his contributions to The New Yorker. This fall, he released his first book This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America. The bittersweet graphic memoir covers the time he spent with his wife and young daughter in Central Idaho.



Watch Dupuis and Mahdavian talk to Jordan and Demi about their favorite books of the year, as well as the music they've been listening to.

Sadie Dupuis and Navied Mahdavian | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

