Although she's only 22, Skylar Simone has been recording music for a decade. She made a name for herself with tracks like "How Did We" and a cover of Pharrell's "Happy," as well as appearances on Austin & Ally and Super Fun Night.



Skylar recently signed to Def Jam, joining one of music's most prestigious legacies and signaling a new era in her career. "Shiver" her most recent single, is a preview of her first EP for the label due out later this summer.

Watch Skylar Simone talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about how she became a performer, upcoming projects, and her life outside of music.





Skylar Simone | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

