5SOS’ New Album “C A L M” Is Anything But, and That’s Amazing

5 Seconds of Summer have never been subtle.
From their pop-punk early days to now, they've always had a ferocious appetite for anthemic love songs. "What a blessing to feel your love," the band calls out in epic choral harmonies on "Red Desert," the first track off the band's fourth album C A L M–which is anything but, by the way.
But the quartet really do make excellent pop songs. The Post-Grunge intro on "No Shame" feels nostalgic, while the bold-faced chorus is as bombastic and rambunctious as the 5sos of yore. "Easier" was one of the most slept on pop hits of the decade, and "Old Me" thematically sounds cheesy, but in execution it's a reflective and vulnerable coming-of-age song.
5 Seconds of Summer - No Shame (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Other moments shine just as brightly. "Wildflower" gives Harry Style's "Sunflower Vol. 6" a run for its money, and Luke Hemming's crisp vocal flourishes showcase a prolific talent for pop melodies in refreshing moments like "Not in the Same Way," and "High."
While C A L M's sleek production may only be heard for a cycle or two in malls and dentist waiting rooms, everyone hearing it will undoubtedly be nodding along.
CALM