With Ken Jeong set to host, MTV's AAPI Heritage Month celebration just announced an expansion of their roster before the event takes place on May 21.

MTV's "See Us Unite for Change" event just announced a massive expansion to their roster. With additions of Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Jeremy Lin, Lisa Ling, and Michelle Kwan, the celebration is set to kick off on May 21st at 8 PM ET/PT and will include performances from Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, and Sting.



Featuring music, comedy performances, short films, and inspirational speakers, the event will spotlight notable Asian American Pacific Islander contributions to art and media and education.

The goal of the event, which is a partnership between MTV Entertainment Studios and the Ford and MacArthur foundations, is to help educate its viewers about the powerful impact the AAPI community has had on American culture,lnand help garner support against the hate and discrimination that continues to afflict the community in the wake of the pandemic, and beyond.

News of the celebration emerged amidst these ongoing acts of violence against the AAPI community. "We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry," Chris McCarthy, President of MTV said. "Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence."



See Us Unite for Change will air Friday, May 21 at 8 PM EDT on MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, and Nickelodeon.