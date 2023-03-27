The challenge any reality show contestant faces is growing their audience once the show ends. Since competing on The Voice in 2018, Alexa Cappelli has kept the momentum going. Last year, her single "Could've Just Left Me Alone" went viral and has racked up nearly 20 million Spotify streams.



Her latest single, "Someone Better," is a move in a more mature direction. The piano-driven ballad is about a relationship that has reached the end. With a subtle vibrato, Cappelli's voice shows range and vulnerability.

“Someone Better" is the realization that the relationship you’re in doesn't fit the life you’re living for," she says. "There’s nothing wrong with the other person, in fact there’s really only good. But you know the future holds more growth and love for both of you apart, rather than together."



Watch Cappelli's episode of 5 Tracks That Inspired Me and stream "Someone Better" below.

