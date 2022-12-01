Many fans, especially young ones, know Alison Sudol for her role as Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Over three films, she's become part of one of the most beloved cinematic universes.But she's been a musician longer than she's been an actor. Recording as A Fine Frenzy, she built a devoted following and won over critics with releases like One Cell in the Sea and Bomb in a Birdcage. Over the last few years, her sound has evolved into something more layered and complex.



Sudol's latest album Still Come The Night, arrived on Sept. 30. Intimate and unpredictable with warm organic production, it's perhaps the best of her career.



Jordan Edwards talks to her about the album, how motherhood has inspired her, and how she chooses acting projects.



