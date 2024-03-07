Interview and Photos by Jordan Edwards

Last month, Allie X performed a secret show to celebrate her new album Girl With No Face. The Canadian singer-songwriter performed tracks like "Black Eye" and "Off With Her Tits" at 1720 Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. The industrial setting matched the dark synth pop of her set.



Since her debut EP in 2015, she's continuously evolved musically and aesthetically. Her latest recalls the sleek early '80s sound of acts like Eurythmics, Gary Numan, and The Human League.



We caught up with Allie X to talk about the new album and creating her striking visuals.



Congrats on the new album! How did making this compare with previous projects?

Much more insane process. And probably more fulfilling.



Where did the concept of Girl With No Face come from?

Well it’s the name of one of the songs. Then I decided it sounded right for the album name. I think of the Girl With No Face as the entity that was in the room with me. Something I conjured up in the isolation of the experience.

Which track from the album was the most fun to make?

Maybe "Galina." That one came together the fastest. Or "Hardware/Software." Those were probably the only two that weren’t torturous to complete.



A lot of recent pop has leaned on the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Lately, your music has more of an early ‘80s synth pop influence. What draws you towards that era?

The experimentalism. The attitude. The sonics. The limitations. It’s my fave.

Visuals are a big part of your work. How do you collaborate with designers, stylists, videographers, etc. to bring your ideas to life?

I am good at curating and making mood boards. Selecting the right people and instructing them is what I do. Then their talent shines through. It’s about having a vision and taste.



One thing that’s remained consistent with your music is really cool synth sounds. Do you have a favorite synthesizer?

Umm of the ones I’ve used, maybe a Jupiter? Or a Prophet. But there are so many divine ones I haven’t used. Or so many complicated ones I don’t have enough knowledge to get a sound out of.

How much of a perfectionist are you in the studio? The production and mixing on this album is really great.

Wellll I actually think perfection in music is boring. But I need it to be right. And trying to get this album to sound right was incredibly hard. But I kept going and going till it clicked in my head.



You grew up in Ontario. Who’s your favorite Canadian artist?

Hmm Neil Young is pretty cool.



Now that the album is out, what’s next?

Just announced a tour. Putting that together will be my focus.





