For years, Ally Brooke has thrilled fans as part of Fifth Harmony. Now, she's concentrating on solo music, including the recent single "Gone to Bed." Her first release in almost a year, the song is an atmospheric R&B jam that evolves into a dance track.



Although there are no current plans for a full Fifth Harmony reunion, Ally Brooke gave fans a taste by teaming up with Dinah Jane for the duet "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." The song appears on Ally Brooke's new holiday EP Under the Tree, which also includes her spin on the classics "White Christmas" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas."



Watch Ally Brooke talk about some of her favorite songs, including hits by J.Lo and Bad Bunny, in a new episode of 5 Tracks That Inspired Me.

