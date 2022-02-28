Photos by Meghan Marshall

Interview by Jordan Edwards

Anna Shoemaker is one of those artists who grew up and matured right in front of us. Once a SoundCloud cover singer, she found her voice as a songwriter and began to release singles. Shoemaker survived the bedroom pop wave and emerged as one of New York's most talked about musicians.

Now she’s releasing her debut full-length album Everything is Fine (I'm Only on Fire), out March 4 on +1 Records. Led by singles including “Maria” and "Change My Mind," it’s a layered and eclectic set of songs that builds on the sound of past releases.

Tell us about your debut album. What does it sound like compared to your earlier singles?

I just think I’ve learned so much over the years making music that with my album, I really knew what I wanted. This album just sounds exactly how the writing felt in my head. It’s messy and unpredictable but really vulnerable, and I think that’s sort of how I’ve felt over the past two years.





How did it come together? Was it a smooth process or were there bumps in the road?

There were so many bumps in the road just because there were so many moving pieces! I’m really lucky to have such a great team. I’m really grateful to have Syd and everyone at +1. I could cry, I love them! There’s been so many versions of this album, I’m just really happy with it. I’m glad we really took our time. It was originally supposed to come out in September 2021, I think?

Your music is so well produced. Do you like working with the same people, or do you like trying out different producers?

I mean, the more you work with someone, the deeper that connection grows! I’ve been working with Will Baker and Richie Quake for years, but only started working with Kristos and Middle Part over the past year or so. When you develop a relationship with someone you’re working with, it’s so much easier to push each other to grow. We all have our distinct sounds and signature things, so it’s funny to me when we rub off on each other. I sent my dad “That’s Not Love!”, a song I wrote with Richie Quake for his album, and he was like, “Oh you totally wrote the ‘You only ever call me when you’re drunk’ line. That’s so you!” Whereas every time I hear the guitars in "Everything is Fine," I’m picturing Richie and Andrew playing it over and over in the studio. I feel lucky to work with my best friends even though they drive me actually insane sometimes.





Nylon called you “Brooklyn’s Own Olivia Rodrigo.” How do you feel about that?

I mean I love her! I think it’s cool.

What’s your favorite NYC venue to play?

Planet Rose Karaoke in the East Village.

Who have you been listening to lately?

THIS IS SLUT POP!

Who’s your dream tour mate?

My bestie Richie Quake.

The music video for “Mariah” was shot in one take. You're in the woods wearing fishnets in front of a giant bonfire. Where did the idea come from?

We just wanted the video to match the tension of the song. I love how the song sounds like this nice pop song, but it’s actually about losing your mind on someone. I’m obsessed with that sort of juxtaposition in my music, so I figured why not bring that to the video as well.