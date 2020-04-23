Ansel Elgort Posts Steamy Pic for Charity in Major Bro Move

It's basically a scientifically proven fact that people are willing to shell out more money when they're horny.
But whereas most people on Instagram post sexy pics in hopes of luring in sponsorships and subscribers, The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort's nudes serve a loftier goal.
In what can only be described as a major bro move, Elgort posted a picture of himself almost entirely naked in the shower, captioned, "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO." Except, instead of an OnlyFans link in his bio, Elgort dropped the link to a GoFundMe for Brooklyn for Life!—a coronavirus fundraiser set up by fellow actor Jeffrey Wright, with the goal of providing meals for hospital workers on the frontline of the crisis.
https://www.instagram.com/ansel/?hl=en
Just like that one woman who promised to send a picture of her butth*le to anyone who donated $10 towards Australia wildfire relief efforts, Ansel Elgort's efforts paid off.
"I don't know how much of this is from the post but it seems a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours," Elgort said in an Instagram stories video shortly after posting. Indeed, Brooklyn for Life! seemed to receive a major boost from the direction of thirsty Ansel fans and is currently sitting at over $200,000 towards an ultimate million dollar goal.
Of course Instagram, in a major anti-bro move, made Elgort remove the photo, despite the fact that it didn't actually include any nudity. Apparently showing a little bit of pube for charity goes against their terms of service or something.
"Sorry if I offended anybody but we did a good thing," said Elgort. "And my dad took the picture by the way. He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit."
In that case, let's give credit to Ansel Elgort's dad, not just for manning up to take a sexy photo of his son in the shower, but also for raising a guy who's willing to almost show his junk for charitable purposes. Raising a real bro is also a major bro move.
So to Ansel Elgort and his dad, keep on being bros, because God knows, the world needs real bros now more than ever.