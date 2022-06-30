Celebs have always, and will always, have the best of the best when it comes to the newest trends. We, the common folk, always rush to our phones when we see what gear they’re sporting in the streets or what luxurious creams they use on an everyday basis.

Being a celebrity comes with cheat codes. They’re constantly gifted products as marketing deals, always get the earliest access to new products, and even have the platform to flex their own brands on their own time. The Kardashians aren’t just wearing Skims or Good American in every interview on accident…but it doesn’t stop me from adding to cart..

We have entered a renaissance period for celebrities in which they’ve all unanimously decided they need more than simple fame – they need a brand. Rather than plugging designers who send them free clothes or beauty products in exchange for a photo, celebs have decided to take things into their own hands.

Whether it’s Shay Mitchell’s bags or Rihanna’s makeup, why is it that we automatically trust a new celebrity brand more than tried and true products that have been developed by actual experts? You have essentially two choices: trust the process or live in a state of skepticality.

Here’s how I see it: if Rihanna has spent years getting her makeup done by professionals and is known for her flawless skin, chances are she’s picked up enough skill to know what she’s talking about. In fact, she’s probably seen more makeup than I have in my entire life. Who am I to judge?

Similar to Bad Gal herself, here are some of my fave celeb brands that have convinced me they really care about their products.

rhode skin by hailey rhode bieber