You may know Asher Angel for his roles in the Shazam! movies and the Disney Channel comedy Andi Mack. But he's also a talented musician. The 21-year-old plays guitar and piano, and his smooth pop R&B vocals recall vintage Justin Timberlake and Usher.



Although he released several singles in the wake of Andi Mack, he hasn't spent much time on music since 2020. That's changing. His latest single, "Flip The Switch" came out last week, and he's lining up more releases for later this year.



Watch Angel talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about his success as an actor, favorite celebrity encounters, and his plan for expanding his music career.

Asher Angel | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





