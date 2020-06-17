After 130 years of business, the infamous breakfast brand Aunt Jemima is officially changing its name and logo.

Aunt Jemima's Quaker Oats pancake boxes and syrup are popular staples in breakfast spreads everywhere. The brand has always featured the iconic image of Aunt Jemima as its logo.

According to the company's website, Aunt Jemima is based on a woman named Nancy Green, a former slave who initially demonstrated the brand at the World's Fair in 1893 in Chicago. Green was a "storyteller, cook, and missionary worker," according to the Quaker website.