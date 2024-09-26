On August 30, AWOLNATION released The Phantom Five. The album is Aaron Bruno's followup to the collection of covers he released in 2022. It's an eclectic mix of dreamy pop songs with a punk rock spirit.



Growing up in Southern California, Bruno was inspired by West Coast hip-hop and the area's legendary hardcore scene. He's successful now, but he spent more than a decade performing in different bands before creating AWOLNATION. Since then, his music has become the soundtrack for countless commercials, TV Shows, and sporting events.



Watch Bruno talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about the making of The Phantom Five, the creation of "Sail," and his love for surfing and the Las Vegas Raiders.



- YouTube

