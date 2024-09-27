In a world filled with dance music, it's hard to stand out. However, what's so special about Ben Bohmer is that his music sets him apart without him seeming to be trying. By blending house beats and sensational dance sounds into mesmerizing tracks, often featuring hot collaborations, Bohmer has established himself as a dynamo in the industry.

As his third album, Bloom, is released for the world to hear, we can see how Bohmer continues to push himself as a producer and creator of music. He has those classic collabs with artists like Lykke Li and Oh Wonder, which play to the listener's emotions and transports them to a completely different realm...one that's calm, groovy, and completely Ben Bohmer.

He's not afraid to blend genres to forge music that's fully his own, and that's exactly what Bloom showcases. By combining indie and ambient sounds with his classic dance tracks that just make perfect sense, Bloom does a terrific job of transcending any specific genre. You can listen to the album here:





After taking a much-needed break post-COVID, Bohmer looked at Bloom with fresh eyes. It's viewedas a full reset for him, something he hadn't done with his music in a long time. Now, as the album is finally here, fans and new listeners alike can enjoy Ben Bohmer's new body of work knowing it's authentic to himself as an artist and person.

With so much on the horizon for Bohmer, it's hard not to be excited for what comes next. We spoke to him about his new album and what's next...check it out below!

PD: Your new single “Rust” marks a return to the dreamy, melodic house sound that your fans love. How does this track reflect your evolution and artistic journey since your previous albums?

"Rust" has deep roots in my earlier albums, and even traces back to a time before those albums. It's one of the few tracks on the album that carries that "old vibe." What's new, however, is my love for classic songwriting, even though the song structure is quite unconventional.

PD: When creating your new single, “Faithless,” what was the inspiration?

My friend Anna Leyne, who I’ve often collaborated with, sent me a demo of the chorus for "Faithless." I was immediately captivated and wrote a new instrumental, then finished the song with Erin Le Count.

PD: With “Rust,” “Faithless,” “Hiding,” and “Best Life,” you’ve showcased a range of sounds and collaborations. Can you discuss the creative process behind these tracks and how they fit into the broader concept of your upcoming album, Bloom?

I have a deep love for dance music, ambient music, and indie music. With this album, I’ve taken a step further by blending these genres. This album has given me the freedom to fully express myself and let all these diverse influences bloom. Collaborating with artists from the indie world has been a significant part of this journey.

PD: The new album, Bloom, is described as a reset for you. What prompted this desire to reset, and how does Bloom differ from your previous works in terms of theme and musical direction?

After extensive touring and countless shows in the post-COVID years, I found myself physically, mentally, and musically drained. I had to take a long pause, retreat into nature, and focus on doing what I genuinely enjoyed. That really inspired this Album.

PD: Your collaboration with Lykke Li on “Hiding” and with JONAH on “Best Life” have been a highlight of this year. What do you look for in a collaborator, and how have these collaborations added to your album as a whole?

It's crucial for me to be on the same musical wavelength with my collaborators. In any collaboration, it's important that everyone involved is passionate and excited about writing the song. Musically, I find contrasts intriguing, which is why I enjoy working with indie acts.

PD: With a sold-out Australian tour and major fall shows in Europe on the horizon, how do you approach preparing for and performing at such large-scale events?

I’m really excited to expand my live set and bring a piano on stage. The piano has always been an important foundation and companion in the studio, and now it will be a permanent part of the live show. The festival season has also been great for preparing for these shows

PD: As someone who has achieved significant success in the electronic music scene, what advice would you give to emerging artists trying to make their mark in the industry today?

Authenticity, fun, and an unstoppable love for music might bring you far.