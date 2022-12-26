I will admit it – I get most of my makeup from Sephora and have spent well over $100 for three products in a small black and white striped bag. That’s not to say I’m happy about it.

I just moved into a new apartment, which means I need to budget. I can no longer afford the Sephora routine in which I repurchase the Kosas concealer every few months.









It’s easy to find influencers who plug Sephora’s newest releases, but have you ever noticed that every TikTok makeup routine costs $300 for a full face?

Knowing I need to budget and that I can’t afford the TikTok routines, I’ve gone back to my humble beginnings of drugstore makeup. From products that I’ve loved for years to TikTok’s DS recs, here are full skincare and makeup routines with prodcuts all from the drugstore.









Your Drugstore Skincare Routine:

Cleanser: La Roche-Posay Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

La Roche-Posay is my favorite drugstore skincare brand. Each product has effective results at my ideal price range. This cleanser is ultra-hydrating for the winter so you can keep that skin barrier strong and healthy.

BHA Toner: Peach Slices Acne Exfoliating Toner

I’m a fan of Paula’s Choice BHA/AHA Exfoliant, but $34 may be a bit much. Peach Slices makes the perfect dupe that works just as well to clear your pores.

Serums:

I believe that every person should have a few serums in their skincare routine. A hyaluronic acid helps with hydration, while niacinamide brightens your complexion. Then, salicylic acid for breakouts and retinol a few nights a week wil work to prevent signs of aging.

Moisturizer: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast

This balm/moisturizer changed my life. It saves my dry, flaky skin and can even be used on dry areas like elbows, cuticles, and hands.



Night Cream: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

CeraVe is another great drugstore skincare brand that you can’t really go wrong with. This night cream targets dryness and aging, and I’ve used it forever and it gives me glowing skin by the AM.













Your Drugstore Makeup Routine:

Primer: Revolution Beauty Blur Stick +

I swear by this primer. It’s formula is infused with vitamins and makes your foundation look flawless. I haven’t found anything quite like it.

Foundation: wet ‘n wild Dewy Photo Focus Foundation

This foundation is comparable to the NARS Light Reflecting or Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin. It provides full coverage, a next-level glow, and looks expensive – but it’s $5.

Concealer: L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer

TikTok’s current princess, Alix Earle, has been an advocate for this $5 concealer, so we have to trust it. It covers up dark circles and blemishes without caking or drying out. Did I mention it was $5?

Blush: Milani Baked Blush

Makeup’s hottest must-have is blush. This Milani one is highly pigmented and has a little glow to it. It’ll last forever on your face and in your makeup drawer.

Bronzer: wet ‘n wild Megaglow Contour

A contour stick that isn’t messy and sculpts your face? Sign me up. It’s easy to use, so beginners and makeup gurus alike will love it.

Highlight: e.l.f. cosmetics Baked Highlighter

This highlighter packs a punch. You can never go wrong with e.l.f. products, but this highlight is my favorite.

Setting Spray: NYX Cosmetics Matte Finish Setting Spray

One of the most popular setting sprays on the drugstore market, you probably recognize the NYX Matte Finish. It glues your makeup to your skin for the night, which is all you can really ask for.

Setting Powder: Maybelline Fit Me Loose Setting Powder

The Maybelline Fit Me collection is a 10/10 across the board. The concealer, foundation, and setting powder will give you a flawless base for under $30. Worth the money every time.

Mascara: L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara

I use this every. single. day. I swear by L’Oreal Telescopic and I will forever get compliments on my lashes when wear it. If you buy one product from this list, make it this one.