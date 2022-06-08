Father’s Day Shopping Shouldn’t Be Traumatizing - But Here We Are

Father’s Day is a brutal reminder that we don’t really know our fathers at all. Firstly, the holiday whips around after Memorial Day at lightning speed …So, not only am I recovering from a hangover from that wild weekend - well into midweek - but now I have to find the perfect gift for my dad!?!

Every single year I face the cold truth that gifting to men is quite possibly the most difficult thing ever. For example, my dad isn’t the rugged type that likes camping and catching his meals with his bare hands. So that scratches out the Home Depot gift card or lawnmower idea. And it kind of feels tacky and impersonal to surprise him with red meat or a smartwatch that he probably doesn’t want or need.

If you’re reading this so far and are relating unfortunately a little too much, don’t worry. We can all universally agree that shopping for men seems more difficult than it should. Luckily enough for you, I have been doing some digging on gifts that your dad just might actually use.

With the few brain cells I had left, I thought about what wouldn’t be kept in a drawer for two more years and then thrown out during a random spring cleaning day. Since we are in a time crunch, all of these items can be found on Amazon so they can be at your door in no time.



You may think this is the absolute worst, most laughable idea to include on a gift list for your father, but hear me out on it. We are approaching the hottest months of the entire year and nothing is worse than overheating. Whether your dad is relaxing on the beach somewhere or just coming in from doing work outside, there is going to be a time where he comes in commenting on how “it sure is a hot one out there today.” Enter the portable hand fan that he can recharge and use anywhere he wants. I actually bought one of these for a music festival and it saved my life, so it was only fair I included it on a gift list.

Staying on the summer gift trend, an ice roller is another unique gift to get your father this year. All you have to do is throw this little guy in the freezer and in a few hours, you will have something that cools you down in seconds. The ice roller can de-puff your face, feel great when you have a migraine, and also make your hangover a little less unbearable. It can also be used on areas that need to be iced for pain relief and swelling, so it isn’t strictly for your face.

A speaker is a great option for your dad because if he doesn’t listen to music, chances are there is a podcast or something he wants to blast at full volume. Everybody needs a portable little speaker that can be connected to bluetooth and doesn’t require a lot of skill to use. Your dad can take this speaker anywhere with him, and it is waterproof so it will survive the beach this summer too.

Nothing screams “dad” like beers, but getting him a six pack of his favorite doesn’t seem that considerate. A good gift for your dad who likes to go golfing or to the beach is this cooler with bluetooth speakers built in so he can keep his drinks cold and play music at the same time. This cooler can be taken anywhere and is rechargeable so there aren’t any pesky extra battery purchases.

If your dad is a gadget guy who has an endless amount of Apple products, meaning you can’t get him AirPods because he has them already, then a charging dock is a great option for you. The charging dock can fit on his desk at work or on his bedside table, and is equipped to charge so many items all at once. Now he won’t have an excuse not to answer your calls when you need a loan.





Look, shopping for your dad on Father’s Day is by no means easy because you think they are so simple that gifts should just pop into your mind immediately. This year however, we can go through the struggle together.