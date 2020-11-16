The 15 Best Rihanna Songs, Ranked
We're not sure when we'll get the next album, but our love for Rihanna is timeless.
If the fact that it's been over four years since Rihanna released ANTI isn't completely unsettling to you, how do you feel knowing that last week marked a decade since her fifth album, Loud?
At 32, the ever-elusive, always iconic Barbadian singer has quite an impressive resume. Rihanna's eight studio albums have sold over 250 copies worldwide, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She's scored 14 No. 1 hits and nine Grammy Awards. Her mix of dance music with Caribbean and reggae influences have made her a singular force in mainstream pop.
But Rihanna's accomplishments extend far beyond the music world. In addition to her various humanitarian efforts, she's also a highly successful businesswoman, with coveted cosmetics and lingerie lines under her belt. Altogether, Rihanna's various revenues have accumulated a net worth of over $600 million, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. "Work, work, work, work, work," indeed.
To celebrate ten years of Loud and our everlasting adoration of Rihanna, we've assembled a list of the 15 best songs in her expansive discography.
15. “S&M”
Before Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion raised eyebrows with "WAP," and before Fifty Shades of Gray became the butt of infinite sex jokes, Rihanna released her own ode to pleasure with "S&M." With a persuasive "na na na, come on" chant and a thumping synth riff, "S&M" throws the expectations of late-night slow jams out the window.
14. “Take a Bow”
Though Rihanna was better known as an upbeat pop starlet at the time of Good Girl Gone Bad's release, "Take a Bow"—added onto the reissue of the album—was one of the first times we'd seen the singer's tender side. But the mellow, somber nature of "Take a Bow" doesn't mean Rihanna was entirely heartbroken: "That was quite a show," she mocks, equating the fizzled relationship to a shallow performance.
13. “Kiss It Better”
ANTI is easily Rihanna's best project to date, chock-full of highlights that cemented the singer as an irrefutable fixture in today's pop landscape. One such song is "Kiss It Better," a funk-infused groove in which Rihanna grapples with her attempts to mend a broken relationship.
12. “Disturbia”
Although the spooky-pop jam "Disturbia" has become inextricable from Rihanna's legacy, the song was originally intended for another artist: her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown. Thankfully, he decided it would be better suited for a female voice. Rihanna recorded the song for Good Girl Gone Bad, and decided she wanted it to be released as a single. Those decisions played out well: it earned Rihanna a No. 1 hit and a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording.
11. “What’s My Name?” [ft. Drake]
While Drake was already on a high in 2010 leading up to his breakthrough record Take Care, a feature on what would become one of Rihanna's hits helped seal the deal for one of his biggest years to date. Featuring ska and reggae embellishments, "What's My Name?" feels like a nod to the island-pop of Rihanna's early music, sounding just as good in a dance club as it does on a beach sipping fruity cocktails.
10. “Love On the Brain”
Fans of Rihanna know that the singer has taken many forms throughout her lengthy career. But the ballad "Love On the Brain" especially came as a shock; how could the Rihanna who gave us reggaeton and EDM-inspired hits also belt in a doo-wop song? "Love On the Brain" further proves RiRi's versatility—as if the numerous business endeavors weren't enough of an indication.
9. “Shut Up and Drive”
One of the more rock-focused songs of her career, "Shut Up and Drive" was catchy and guitar-heavy enough to lure in any unsuspecting Rihanna skeptics. Taking cues from '70s and '80s new wave, the song showed Rihanna staking her claim in the cars-and-romance song category—think Aretha Franklin's "Freeway of Love," Michael Jackson's "Speed Demon," or most songs by Charli XCX. "Shut Up and Drive" is Rihanna at her most sassy and playful.
8. “Cheers (Drink to That)”
Unexpected samples can make or break a song. In the case of "Cheers (Drink to That)," producers Andrew Harr and Jermaine Jackson turned Avril Lavigne's yearning, walloping "yeah-yeahs" into a moment of celebration. It's unclear what Rihanna is celebrating in "Cheers"—besides it being the freakin' weekend, of course—but the song is intoxicating enough to help you find your own reason.
7. “Umbrella”
"Umbrella" marks another case of a Rihanna hit that wasn't written with her in mind. Co-writers Jay-Z and The-Dream originally penned the rain-glorifying tune with the idea that Britney Spears would provide lead vocals. However, Spears' record label denied the song, an unfortunate move for them considering it propelled Rihanna to pop superstardom. "Umbrella" became one of the best-performing songs of the first half of the decade, even prompting suspicions of a "Rihanna Curse" when its peak popularity coincided with rainstorms and flooding in the U.K. and New Zealand.
6. “Pon de Replay”
Rihanna has come a very, very long way since her debut single, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still hold up. Upon its release in 2005, "Pon De Replay" served as a perfect introduction to Rihanna, with its title (translating to "play it again") nodding to her Barbadian heritage. A perfect blend of reggae and Western pop, "Pon De Replay" is the type of song we'd ask a DJ to play again and again, even 15 years later.
5. “S.O.S.”
While the sample of Soft Cell's 1981 hit "Tainted Love" is prominent in "S.O.S.," the latter feels like a total reinvention. Despite its roots in '80s pop, "S.O.S." feels like a burst of quintessential 2000s bliss, and boasts easily one of the coolest, catchiest beats in Rihanna's catalog. "S.O.S." also became Rihanna's first No. 1 hit in the U.S., solidifying her staying power as an artist.
4. “Don’t Stop the Music”
"Don't Stop the Music" marked perhaps one of the earliest instances of dance music entering the U.S. mainstream. The Grammy-nominated song reads as a darker version of "Pon de Replay," begging for music and dance as an escape from the harsh realities of life outside the club.
3. “Same Ol’ Mistakes”
The music of Tame Impala isn't reserved for the generic indie boys who ignore your texts; Rihanna's a fan, too. After hearing the Currents closing track "New Person, Same Old Mistakes," Rihanna's voice was perfectly suited to put her own spin on the psych-rock tune, simplifying the title to "Same Ol' Mistakes." Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, was apparently "more than happy" when Rihanna reached out about recording a cover. Of course, who wouldn't be?
2. “We Found Love” [ft. Calvin Harris]
2011 was a strange year for pop hits. Artists like LMFAO and David Guetta monopolized the radio, initiating an EDM-crossover that we've probably all tried to push out of our memories by now. But in the midst of corny club bangers was "We Found Love," Rihanna's collaboration with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. It's a straightforward house track with a repetitive syncopated synth pattern, and though it might be simple, it's aged surprisingly well over the years.
1. “Needed Me”
The centerpiece of ANTI, "Needed Me" remains a crowning achievement of Rihanna's discography. With a foundation of woozy, dubstep-tinged production, the downtempo slow-jam reads as Rihanna's epic kiss-off to a nameless, insignificant fling who's become considerably obsessed with her; in typical RiRi fashion, she couldn't care less. But "Needed Me" isn't just a single ladies' anthem: It's a reclamation of Rihanna's independence after spending a decade in the spotlight, and perhaps even a jab at colonialism. "F*ck your white horse and a carriage," she quips, both a rejection of a dime-a-dozen Prince Charmings and a potential callout of the imperialism that's impacted her Carribean home country.
The 10 Best Rappers Turned Actors
Hip-Hop has always consisted of larger than life personalities. Rappers have unique backstories and ways of storytelling that essentially make them into characters, so the fact that many of them have made the transition from music to film and television is a no brainer.
Will Smith<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzMyMDM4Nn0.e1CJ6UP-wn_wXIcgrSaF5VnQHlESD9DWpHdge3zkB7A/img.jpg?width=980" id="1995a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="95e6c2acd7bc22328aabfc3b7b91a1f7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Will Smith" /><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000226/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Will Smith</a>'s journey in show business began with his career as a rapper under the moniker The Fresh Prince. Alongside his childhood friend and DJ, <a href="http://www.djjazzyjeff.com/" target="_blank">Jeffery 'DJ Jazzy Jeff' Townes</a>, Smith would become one of Hip-Hop's most promising rising stars at the time.</p><p><span></span>But it would be his starring role in his TV series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0098800/" target="_blank"><em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</em></a> that would make him a global megastar. A novice when the series first aired on NBC in 1990, Will would hone his craft throughout the show's duration. His easy likability and dedication to becoming a better actor made him into one of the most sought after stars in the world.</p><p>Today, Smith's filmography consists of big-budget action films like the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112442/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Bad Boys</em></a>, romantic comedies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0386588/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Hitch</em></a><em>, </em>and Academy Award-nominated epics like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0248667/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Ali</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Tupac Shakur<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTY2MjAzNH0.TFdNtg_qZVnOLQGJb8Xi68VTFP0tqiq4MNfLvuGeOQo/img.jpg?width=980" id="cafcc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d7c0ab91c0c1bfefa39b51174fd24e9c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Tupac Shakur" /><p>Though his life was cut short in 1996, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/find?q=Tupac+Shakur&ref_=nv_sr_sm" target="_blank">Tupac </a>had an impressive body of work in music and film. He attended the <a href="https://www.bsfa.org/" target="_blank">Baltimore School for the Arts</a> with<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000586/" target="_blank"> Jada Pinkett-Smith</a> in the 80s, but it was his family's relocation to California that would be the turning point in his career.</p><p>His debut album <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5Ijk8JGsEkwCZd5i0Iy09a?si=ccC92v3IQ5aDMCiunaDBSg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>2pacalypse Now </em></a>was released in 1991, and the following year he would land his first starring role in the movie <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0104573/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Juice</em></a><em>. </em>Attending a performing arts school gave him an advantage when it came to delivering on-screen. His most famous roles are in the previously mentioned<em> Juice and </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107840/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Poetic Justice </em></a>starring <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/janet-jackson" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Janet Jackson</a>.</p>
Queen Latifah<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU3Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTQ0ODA5OH0.3IZAmIkDCECV76Plv22_8RXLtddg3dedvThYHs03CLI/img.jpg?width=980" id="9cfe2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="764fdf8c6540df0131924943c721cfd0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Queen Latifah" /><p>Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, Dana Owens AKA<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001451/" target="_blank"> Queen Latifah</a> paved the way for women in Hip-Hop. Her message of female empowerment was a much-needed voice in the male-dominated genre. But, her crowning achievements (pun intended) were in the form of film and TV roles.</p><p>Latifah would make cameo appearances and play small roles in popular 90s shows and movies like <em>Juice </em>and <em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. </em>But much like Will Smith, her notoriety as a skilled actress came from being the star of her sitcom <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106056/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Living Single</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Latifah's talent extended past comedic roles. Her portrayal of a female bank robber in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117603/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Set it Off</em></a>, and her roles in film adaptations of the Broadway musicals <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0299658/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Chicago</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0427327/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Hairspray</em></a><em>, </em>would highlight how well-rounded her majesty is.</p>
Ice Cube<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzgxNjk2OH0.QrmNlPlZzohkOgjVNY7wGw__2xw1YPX8CbpVimsRCUs/img.jpg?width=980" id="6f240" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4aa5c4cc1eacdd33cb9e5b376089ac59" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ice Cube" /><p>How did Ice Cube go from being part of 'The World's Most Dangerous Rap group' <a href="https://www.britannica.com/topic/NWA" target="_blank">N.W.A</a>. to playing an accident-prone stepdad in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368578/" target="_blank"><em>Are We There Yet?</em></a> The Compton emcee broke into Hollywood via the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0005436/" target="_blank">John Singleton</a> directed classic <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Cube's bulldog facial expressions and gruff delivery made him perfect for intense dramas like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109906/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Glass Shield</em></a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113305/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Higher Learning</em></a> and comedies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0303714/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Barbershop</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1408253/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Ride Along</em></a><em>.</em> Cube's involvement in the film industry has seen him go from actor to producer, writer, and director. His brainchild <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113118/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Friday</em></a> and its sequels have become pillars in Black cinema. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Ice-T<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTAwOTk4OH0.8_V-63_Dy4prJ5rmMNkIx-zNRDUkX1uegHhiHbWS7mE/img.jpg?width=980" id="3fd46" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2462f90918f41db2aee731356fc5baaf" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ice-T" /><p>Another pioneer of Los Angeles gangster rap,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001384/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">Ice-T</a> went from crafting songs about murdering police officers to portraying one. His big break as an actor came in 1991 in the form of the crime-drama<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0102526/?ref_=nm_knf_t1" target="_blank"> <em>New Jack City</em></a> where he played an undercover cop.</p> <p>After <em>New Jack City, </em>Ice-T would appear in various films and shows. But he would find success yet again donning a badge and gun. He joined the cast of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0203259/?ref_=nm_knf_t2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Law & Order: SVU in 2000</em></a><em>. As </em>Detective Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola, he became one of the series' most popular characters. This year's season premiere marked Ice-T's 20th season on the show.</p>
Method Man<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjE2MTg0NH0.iVUc54fZZzU504J0aoiKB9kbVf2W_U6Pf-ZIiBnHeZ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f037b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3aec2648c7590a5e9d3f555565a376a9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Method Man" /><p>When you're sharing the spotlight with eight other unique personalities, the ability to be able stand out is almost a prerequisite.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0541218/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Method Man</a> is one of the first names that come to mind when discussing the legendary Hip-Hop group <a href="https://www.npr.org/artists/15769897/wu-tang-clan" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wu-Tang Clan</a>. His razor-sharp lyrics and demeanor made him one of the Clan's frontrunners.</p> <p>Method Man's personality was too engaging to be confined by Wu-Tang and Hip-Hop, so jumping into the realm of acting was almost inevitable. Most of his filmography consists of cameo roles as himself. But the Staten Island emcee has notable roles in movies like<a href="https://www.popdust.com/nas-2648623999.html" target="_self"> <em>Belly</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0278488/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>How High</em></a><em>,</em> and television series like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118421/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Oz</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0306414/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Wire</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Andre 3000<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjM0MDQzNn0.J9pOZmRYBVF0qZhTb-voLnwyYGs-6BjoMBR9sytyRmk/img.jpg?width=980" id="b4b9a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b1234f6b0558c90cd521cf038e4c8d16" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Andre 3000" /><p><a href="http://www.bigboi.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Big Boi</a> and <a href="https://www.npr.org/artists/15199164/andre-3000" target="_blank">Andre 3000</a>, better known as <a href="https://www.outkast.com/" target="_blank">Outkast, </a>are not just trailblazers in southern rap. They introduced the world to a style and sound that many have tried to replicate. They both have experienced success as solo artists, and Big Boi has dabbled in acting as well. But Andre 3000's range as an actor is just as eclectic as his range as a musician.</p> <p>Andre has stolen scenes in movies from every genre imaginable. He plays trigger happy henchman in the comedy <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0377471/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Be Cool</em></a> and the level-headed older brother of a group of misfits in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0430105/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Four Brothers</em></a><em>.</em> He would also have the distinct honor of playing <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/jimi-hendrix" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jimi Hendrix</a> in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2402085/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Jimi: All Is by My Side</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mjc4MDg4NX0.QLIeDMrprl4FjRoeRyIrzy0CoBoJ1SbJPFGc6DXDoq0/img.jpg?width=980" id="4f1c4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33c880e3729ad06951d2502755a643aa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="yasiin bey" /><p>He may not have experienced the same level of mainstream success as the other entries, but what <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080049/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">Yasiin Bey</a> lacks in platinum plaques he makes up for in quality performances as an actor. Yasiin has appeared in comedies, biopics, and everything in between. He portrayed Rock & Roll pioneer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/chuck-berry" target="_blank">Chuck Berry</a> in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1042877/" target="_blank"><em>Cadillac Records</em></a><em> as </em>well as <a href="https://medschool.vanderbilt.edu/mstp/person/vivien-t-thomas/" target="_blank">Dr. Vivien Thomas</a> in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0386792/" target="_blank"><em>Something the Lord Made</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Ludacris<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODI5NzUzMH0.GmeMIOrGH2JR4S9veSmKSnlma10qvKDqF5y2bBrlOCU/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5c26" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="997aa1f1dab9f943b36dc2165238bc5d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Chris "<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0524839/" target="_blank">Ludacris</a>" Bridges made a career leap from radio personality in Atlanta to one of Hip-Hop's most impressive emcees. His lyrics were as animated as the videos created for them, and his over-the-top charisma made him an instant star.</p><p>Luda has appeared in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0467197/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Max Payne</em></a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0410097/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Hustle & Flow</em></a><em>.</em> But his most memorable (and highest paying) gig is the portrayal of the car enthusiast/hacker Tez in the wildly successful <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0232500/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Fast and the Furious</em> </a>franchise.</p>
LL Cool J<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTY4Nzk0Nn0.LgXn_KCLZchCc_1CXqKPi4IBypE2OOc0E6A5MzUdxfA/img.jpg?width=980" id="9cc27" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0033d2a80f6d6e1c0afd06bb04fb7564" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="LL Cool J" /><p>When Hip-Hop started to become mainstream in the 80s, Queens rapper <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0005112/" target="_blank">LL Cool J</a> was front and center. His braggadocious swagger made him one of the most feared emcees around, and his chiseled good looks made him an object of desire. These two traits alone made him perfect for Hollywood.</p><p>Much like his other contemporaries, LL would portray himself in earlier roles. But like most Hip-Hop acts in the 90s, he would secure a sitcom centered around himself called<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112015/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>In The House</em></a><em>. </em>He also showcased a wide range through his decades as an actor. He would play a drug dealer in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0160401/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>In Too Deep</em></a> and a football player in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0146838/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Any Given Sunday</em></a><em>, </em>and currently, he plays an agent on the hit TV series <a href="https://www.cbs.com/shows/ncis_los_angeles/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>NCIS: Los Angeles</em></a><em>. </em></p>
