We made it through another Black History Month, and after the rollercoaster of 2020, this year more than ever we approached the month with celebration and caution.

After the protests of summer 2020 and the fatigue of the election, it felt good just to celebrate Blackness instead of mourn it.

However, there was the risk it would be a month full of Nancy Pelosi in a kente-cloth and other pandering bullsh*t. But we're in the clear, and despite the persisting pandemic, enough Black culture moments broke through the mess to carry us through.

Bobby Shmurda’s Release Bobby Shmurda with Quavo and a friend on his first day out via GQ It finally happened. Bobby Shmurda was finally released from jail. The rapper, famous for his viral hit "Hot Boy" and its accompanying "shmoney" dance (Beyonce even did it … TikTok kids can only dream of his influence), has been in jail since 2014 — and nothing has been the same since. Shmurda's incarceration was politically and culturally relevant. Bobby was arrested soon after his rise to fame, some saying he was targeted by authorities due to his notoriety, and spent two years incarcerated while awaiting trial before being sentenced, which emphasized the activism around criminal justice. Culturally, we've been holding onto the hope of Bobby's release as a symbol of simpler, seemingly better times. Shmurda's charisma, pop culture influence, and swift disappearance was a cultural shift. With his return, we're hoping the culture will shift back to something less apocalyptic.