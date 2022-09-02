Britney’s Back - Returns To The Charts With New Elton John Duet

I’m so happy to report, that - like zillions of people on our planet - I spent most of my weekend and then my week dancing to Hold Me Closer. The latest tantalizing, club-ready duet features none other than musical icon Elton John and THE one and only Britney Spears!



And, I’m not just stanning - okay, maybe I am just a lil’ - according to the iTunes charts, Hold Me Closer reached the top in 40+ countries - talk about a bonafide hit!

Elton John & Britney Spears ‘Hold Me Closer (Official Audio)’





Hold Me Closer is Spears’ first release since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship and her first new song in close to six years. If this is any indication of what we can expect from the Baby One More Time hitmaker, then fans are in for quite a treat.

“She’s unbelievable at layering her voice and doubling, which is one of the hardest things to do. She really pushed herself, vocally … She’s so good at knowing when she got the right take. She took complete control.” - Andrew Watt, Producer of ‘Hold Me Closer’

From the first note of this song, trust me, you won’t be able to stand still - you will be dancing. I mean, even Paris Hilton took to TikTok to shimmy to Britney’s new track:

@parishilton “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears 👑🧚‍♀️💖 #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥

I can’t help but speak for every Britney fan out there when I say we want more Britney. Especially now that Britney is in complete control of her life and can make music on her own terms!