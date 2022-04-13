One of the biggest comebacks of the past year — the decade? Century? Of all time? — is Britney Spears.



This dazzling pop star won back our hearts despite years of being harassed by the paparazzi and disparaged by the media. After suffering for years under her father’s restrictive control and an exploitative conservatorship, most people thought of Britney Spears in the past tense. That was until the Free Britney movement — which started as a fringe, conspiracy theory-esque group of fans — became a phenomenon that eventually gave Britney back her life.

Now, Miss American Dream is BACK and hotter than ever. Whether she’s twirling in her living room or calling out family members, whatever Britney does on Instagram, we support her 100%.

Britney’s re-emergence into the public consciousness — and all of our hearts — is a reminder of the lawless landscape of the pre-social media era. Before people had the ability to define their own narratives, and before fans could interact with their faves (or occasionally call them out), major news outlets and smarmy paparazzi had all the power. This led to the proliferation of negative narratives about our society: rampant misogyny and objectification of women, glamorizing the elite, and a cynical view of celebrities.

Now, people can engage with their favorite stars on their own terms. Yes, negative comments exist and we are not free from the shackles of the patriarchy nor its power, but the simple act of celebrity gossip feels less salacious and more cooperative. Rather than being bombarded with sensationalized tabloid dramas, we decide what we’ll pay attention to. We’re all in a strange dynamic aren’t we: us, the media, the stars we love? But out of all this weirdness comes a sense of intimacy. And with that, vulnerability.

That vulnerability was on display as — on April 11th — Britney posted a curious note on Instagram hinting that she might be pregnant!?!

At first, many thought the sentiment could be a joke. Posing with fiance Sam Asghari in Hawaii, Spears captioned the photo:

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Just hours later, Asghari seemed to confirm this with an Instagram post of his own, saying: “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Expanding on her vulnerability, Spears’s Instagram caption went on to share about her struggles with a past pregnancy: “when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Spears looks thrilled about her upcoming journey — and who can blame her! She’s happy, she’s free, she’s preggers! And given that everybody seems to be expecting, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve hit a post-pandemic baby boom.

And pregnancy has never seemed more open and exciting — Spears is right, people talk about it way more now. Both the struggles and the joys.

One thing that seems to be a uniting theme of current celebrity pregnancy style is the resistance against traditional maternity fashion. From Sophie Turner’s bump-bearing outfits to Rihanna’s masterclass in pregnancy style, the landscape is changing. Women no longer have to hide away until their bodies “bounce back.” No, it’s time for bellies to have their time in the sun. Though Britney is not seeking increased paparazzi attention, we hope she follows in this spirit.

The momentum for pregnancy style is so strong that Rihanna and her bump graced Vogue’s cover on April 12th. The instantly iconic shots featured daring looks designed to showcase her bump in non-traditional, cutting-edge ways.

Rihanna captioned her post of the cover: “our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!!”

Attributing her own pregnancy style to her baby isn’t just adorable, it makes us anticipate an infant’s fashion sense.

