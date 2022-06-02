In the middle of May, Rihanna gave birth to her glorious Taurus baby. Now. While we still haven’t seen a picture of the little lad I’m dubbing him the Fenty Baby. I just know he must be beautiful. Rihanna and A$AP — who’s been dubbed the Male Rihanna for also being beautiful & fashionable — are now proud parents. And those close to them say they’re loving parenthood already.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple’s "doing great!" And while I’ll be sad to see Rihanna’s legendary maternity style go, I’m happy she’s happy — I guess. And someday, when we finally lay eyes on that little cutie, Fenty Baby, I know he’ll be better dressed than I can ever hope to be — whether he’s in Dior or Target brand baby clothes. All those other Nepotism Babies better watch out — there’s a new supreme in town.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," the insider shared with PEOPLE. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too … Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

Oh, to be Rihanna’s baby, soaking up the sun with … Rihanna. Instead, I’m soaking up every piece of info on that fabulous Fenty Family I can get. It’s no surprise that their life so far seems picturesque and wholesome. Basically, Rihanna’s pregnancy was a Fenty Baby press tour, and she expressed to ELLE how excited she was the big arrival.

However, there’s some bad news … for us.

Taking care of her Fenty Baby seems to be Rihanna’s full-time job — as it should be. However, this means there will be no fresh tunes on the horizon. Will we have to wait 18 years for Fenty Baby to leave the house before the follow-up to Rihanna’s 2016 masterpiece ANTI? I hope not. But it would seem that there isn’t any new music coming soon.

An insider told PEOPLE that Rihanna "doesn't seem rushed to get back to work . . . [and that she] very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby." I love this for her. Obviously, it’s precisely what she deserves. But, oh, how I hate this for me and my summer party playlists. "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different."

And just like everything Rihanna does, this baby is no doubt a work of art. So congrats to the Fenty family — I’d watch that reality show ,,, manifesting… I picture them lounging by the pool of Rihanna’s Los Angeles mansion, kicking back, sunbathing, sipping luxury bottled waters from around the world, being pure beautiful.

And if the pregnancy glow was so fine on Rihanna, I can only imagine how motherhood looks on her.

When Elle asked the star whether her glow was Fenty Beauty or a pregnancy glow, she replied: “they go hand in hand. There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl … Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do.”

Taking inspiration from Rihanna — as always — I love that she embraces the days she’s not feeling her best. I have more of those days than an international icon probably does, but even in my experience, Fenty Beauty is an instant mood lifter.

So happy birthday, Fenty Baby. After reading a slew of post-partum Rihanna interviews, I hope the money I spend on Fenty Beauty goes straight into your college fund or whatever the Nepotism Baby equivalent of that is. Taking notes from Rihanna’s feel-good recipe, I like to think we both have the same beauty routine right now. One can only dream.

Regardless, here are my Fenty go-to products I’ve bought because Rihanna says she’s using them:

The Fenty Beauty Total Cleans’r An exquisite routine begins with an exquisite cleanser. This Fenty Beauty cleanser won’t strip your skin. Rather, it will keep you hydrated and set up your skincare regimen with refreshed, bouncy skin.

The Fenty Beauty Hydra Visor This moisturizer and sunscreen is the must-have 2-in-1 product for your summer routine. It’s lightweight, with no chalky white cast, and is the perfect base for makeup or a natural glow. It also contains niacinamide to prevent breakouts and clears skin as it protects and moisturizes.

The Fenty Beauty Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Cream Rihanna told Elle that the best advice she’s been given was “sleep while you can.” I don’t have a baby, but I’m taking that advice too. This overnight cream takes beauty sleep to a whole new level with nourishing ingredients that reset your skin while you slumber. I don’t doubt Rihanna wears this to take those well-deserved naps between diaper changes and the like.

The Fenty Beauty Flash Nap Instant Revival Firming Eye-Gel Cream But for those nights you don’t sleep as well as you’d hoped (and it shows), this eye cream helps you fake it til you make it. After all, one of Rihanna’s most famous quotes — in response to a reporter asking what she does when she’s not her most confident — is my mantra most days. Rihanna said: “Pretend … It’s either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day.” Got puffy eyes anyway. This is the antidote.

The Fenty Beauty Counter Skin Stick One of the original Fenty Beauty products, this beloved contour stick is the lazy girl’s best friend. For easy, effective contouring this is a staple for any makeup bag will quickly make you look like yourself again. And if it can make Rihanna look that good in her third trimester, it’s good enough for me.