After months of on and off again speculation, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be dating.

Obviously, this is good news if it's true. Can you imagine? For the coordinating outfits alone, I need it.

The two have been friends for years, dodging dating rumors between partners. Since collaborating on Rihanna's Talk That Talk album in 2013, the pop stars have frequently featured on each other's music and been mainstays at each other's events.

Known for their style, cultural relevance, and music in equal measure (A$AP Rocky, AKA Pretty Flacko, has even received the unofficial moniker "The Male Rihanna" for his innovative dress sense), the two often attend the same fashion shows and parties.

Recently, they were spotted together at the Beatrice Inn in New York City. Though reportedly they were with a group of friends, this is not the first time they have been spotted together at an upscale hotel in NYC.

Rihanna and Rocky at the Diamond Ball, 2020

Rihanna's last longtime boyfriend was Hassan Jameel, heir to Toyota, whom she dated for three years. They split in January of this year, around the time the first rumors of Rihanna and Rocky began to circulate after a close trip to New York together. However, so soon after her split with Hassan, these rumors were quick to fade.



The two were linked again this summer during the promotion for Fenty Beauty's unisex skincare launch, Fenty Skin. A$AP acted as a spokesperson for the brand, doing virtual press conferences with Rihanna and appearing beside her in the promotional shots. For fans, this was more than enough to send the rumors flying again, but this latest instance seems like an official confirmation.

Rihanna and Rocky doing virtual press for Fenty Skin

However, it's also possible that the two are just friends...still.

In the time of Covid, the best we can hope for at this point are pictures of the supposed couple in equally incredible outfits roaming around New York. But if the relationship lasts, I'm hoping for matching red carpet fits and, dare I say … Met Gala photos?

If the rumors are false, we'll be disappointed, but not for long. After all, single Rihanna is the best Rihanna.