From Rihanna to Pharrell: 5 Celebrity Skincare Brands from 2020
Do we need it? No. Do we want it? Maybe.
Since quarantine, remote working, and social distancing made us retreat into our homes in March, brands promoting "self care" have been on the rise.
The proverbial wisdom has been that, since most people have more time than ever, some of that should, in such apocalyptic times, be dedicated to self care.
Cue: a barrage of celebrity skincare products designed to help people use their time at home to indulge in more elaborate, hopefully more intentional, grooming rituals.
Celebrity ventures into beauty are not new. Every celebrity seems to have a line of lipsticks or perfumes, and everyone in Los Angeles has their own makeup palette. It's obvious that people who make their living off of being beautiful would market that beauty to the rest of us, too.
However, with the makeup landscape shifting to prioritize brands that focus on skincare, celebrities are pivoting too. With the success of skin-first brands like Glossier, whose approach was groundbreaking at the time of its launch for empowering their consumer community rather than marketing their insecurities, the skincare realm has never been more appealing.
However, skincare is a highly saturated market. Despite claims about the supposed uniqueness of every product and brands vying to stand out from the noise, it's an uphill battle to achieve brand recognition and loyalty, let alone widespread success.
Unless you're a celebrity.
While some celebrity brands have passed the test of social media approval, others have left fans feeling skeptical. Many users had more general qualms about the purpose of celebrity skincare brands. After all, these skincare products didn't make them beautiful or successful. Their beauty and success gave them the access to make their products.
But overall, it's been a big year for skin fanatics, though some releases were more satisfying than others.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for Fenty Skin
Rihanna - Fenty Skin
We might never be getting music from Rihanna again. The sooner we accept this, the better.
The 32 year-old business mogul and (former?) musician launched her eponymous beauty label, Fenty Beauty, to much praise in 2017. The star's line quickly garnered cult-like status for its inclusive shade range, which other brands have since tried to imitate. Combining quality and diversity, Fenty Beauty proved that it wasn't just another fleeting celebrity line. It had staying power.
Years later, it is still a make-up lover's staple, so it was to equal excitement that the brand launched its new line this year: Fenty Skin. The four-product launch included a cleanser, a toning serum known as "Fat Water," an SPF moisturizer, and a night cream.
In preparation for its launch, Rihanna enlisted high profile celebrities to join her on a press tour — including her rumored partner A$AP Rocky. The set sold out almost immediately and was met with mostly positive reviews. It combined clean, big-ticket skincare ingredients with recyclable, aesthetically pleasing packaging.
Though some fans raved at the results, others were disappointed at the limited product line up, hoping for more products in the future. Some also expressed concern at the fact that "fragrance" is listed in the ingredients list. A harmful irritant for most skin types, especially sensitive skin, most brands are pivoting away from adding artificial fragrances and skin experts warn against them.
Overall, the line was basic but a little divisive. Most fans are sticking to Fenty Beauty, but new product additions might convince them to try their hand again at achieving Rihanna level skin.
EmRata for Loops Beauty
Emrata - Loops Beauty
Undoubtedly, this was the year of face masks. Mostly that meant face coverings for venturing out into the world, but the classic skincare variety were big too. There's little that feels as indulgent as the idea of sitting in wait as a cool sheet mask seeps its moisture into your skin, promising soft skin and some vague hope of a youthful glow.
The reality is usually less glamorous. It's not uncommon to give up on sheet masks whose eye and mouth holes don't match up to your face, that drip down your neck, and that feel super wasteful to throw out after twenty minutes, leaving nothing but a pang of guilt with the face of Greta Thunberg and a sticky essence half dried on your face.
Loops beauty launched earlier this year to solve each and every one of these problems, while looking super good on Instagram. In all ways but aesthetic — with its bright packaging and selfie-ready style — the brand takes a simple approach to sheet masks. Using only four ingredients and drawing from the cult-like skincare secrets of K-beauty, the masks are supposed to provide an easier, less messy masking experience.
They come in two halves, for the top and bottom of your face, making them easy to apply, and the brand also includes lip and eye masks. The most appealing highlight: They're compostable.
Helmed in part by model and activist Emily Ratajkowski, the brand has also made its rounds on social media, from the classic highly sponsored posts with big names, to even a TikTok of Jada and Willow from Will Smith wearing them around the house.
While Loop's partnership with EmRata definitely garnered it some of its fame, the brand benefits from seeing a consumer need and addressing it in a simple but well executed package. The model spokesperson doesn't hurt either.
Alicia Keys for Keys Soulcare
Alicia Keys - Keys Soulcare
In 2016, Alicia Keys decided to stop wearing makeup. In a letter explaining her decision, Keys wrote that she decided she didn't want "to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."
Her announcement was met with mixed results. Most supported her decision (though some of the comments about her extreme bravery brought to light questions about why women feel so pressured to wear makeup that, when one does not, it's considered an unfathomable act of courage), and some inevitably slammed her. Others, however, wondered if her stance on makeup meant she was making a statement against the makeup industry itself.
In the months following, Keys clarified that she was "not anti-make up," while people close to her also clarified that she would sometimes wear makeup if she wanted, but she was changing her relationship with it.
What soon became clear was that Alicia Keys has incredible skin. Fans inevitably started asking her to drop her skincare routine, and recently she has delivered in spades by dropping a skincare brand in collaboration with e.l.f. Beauty called "Keys Soulcare."
Inspired by her own approach to beauty, the line is a dermatologist-developed, cruelty free lifestyle brand based on creating self care rituals. In the launch of her recent collection, which includes a moisturizer, candle, and jade roller, Keys spoke on the role of beauty rituals as almost meditative. "When I'm able to create that space for myself I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That's soulcare," she said.
Of the 2020 lines, Key's seems the most focused on the holistic experience of self care. And with people looking for more grounded ways to structure their lives, Keys offers her own.
Pharrell for Vogue
Pharrell - Humanrace
There's a half-believed conspiracy theory that a set of Hollywood actors, including Keanu Reeves and Pharrell Williams, are either immortal or time travellers based on their striking resemblance to people in ancient art and their seeming agelessness.
The 47-year-old DJ, designer, and musician has looked about 20 since he was 20. He's been hounded for years by fans asking what his secret is. All he offers is vague advice to moisturize and exfoliate, but that was not enough to appease those trying to imitate his almost impossible youthfulness.
It was only a matter of time before Pharrell monetized his age-defying skin with a skincare range, and so appears his recently released line, Humanrace. As the name implies, the brand is focused on inclusivity, marketed to all skin types, ages, and genders. The packaging itself includes braille lettering to increase accessibility.
The line includes an exfoliating cleanser — only natural, considering his long-repeated insistence on exfoliation — as well as an exfoliating toner and a moisturizer. This line is at the forefront of skincare brands whose marketing isn't solely focused on women. The products have been generally received well by people across a range of demographics — selling out fast and planning a restock.
Millie Bobby Brown for florence by mills
Millie Bobby Brown — florence by mills
Millie Bobby Brown has experienced more than her fair share of bouts with the internet.
Absurdly and almost inexplicably, the 16-year old Stranger Things star was the subject of a meme trend a few years ago that caused her to leave Twitter; then, the internet had more questions when she posted a video to release her skincare line, "florence by mills."
The line is marketed towards Millie's Gen-Z fanbase, selling skincare basics alongside reusable cotton pads and recyclable packaging. However, while the products themselves seem very standard, Millie's skincare video was strange.
In the Instagram story, Millie Bobby Brown claims to use her products to wash her face. Except...she doesn't? Fans quickly pointed out that it looks like Millie Bobby Brown doesn't actually have any products on her hands, or water on her face, as she "washes" it.
Despite being an acclaimed actress, fans were not fooled. Mostly, they were confused. At first it was unclear why the video went down the way it did and what that meant about the skincare itself. Did it work? Did Millie even know?Brown released a statement on Instagram, which didn't really explain the video, but said that she was "still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better."
The Drug of Escapism: Why Gamers Can't Stop Watching Porn
Porn videos games and video game themed porn are suddenly on the rise.
One of the biggest things that sets Millenials and Gen Z apart from previous generations is their relationship with technology, a common critique being that video games have replaced real life for many young people, particularly young men.
It's true that many 20-and-30-somethings began playing video games when their brains were still malleable.This was before psychologists began raising concerns about the effect it may have on the brain, concerns that are now backed by a mountain of evidence. Frequent video game playing has been connected to a myriad of issues, including decreased life satisfaction, loneliness, decreased social competence, poorer academic achievement, increased impulsivity, increased aggression, and increased depression and anxiety.
The 10 Richest Musicians of the Decade
You'll be surprised by number 1.
The trope of the struggling musician exists for a reason; it's undoubtedly hard to make a living in music.
But once you hit the big time and can easily sell out arenas, the money starts rolling in. The 2010s were a transformative time for music and a lucrative time for these 10 musicians. Most of these statistics are from Forbes, who "measures the industry's top-earning musicians annually for the Celebrity 100 by looking at touring data from Pollstar, music consumption numbers from Nielsen and interviews with managers, agents and many of the stars themselves."
1. Lady Gaga ($500 Million)

Lady Gaga has had a lucrative decade. She released five albums: Born This Way, Artpop, Cheek to Cheek, Joanne and the A Star Is Born album. She also had a performance residency in Las Vegas that contributed to her hefty net-worth of $500 Million.
2. Katy Perry ($530 Million)

Katy Perry can mostly attribute her wealth to three successful world tours: California Dreams, Prismatic, and Witness, as well as her stint as a reality TV judge.
3. Paul McCartney ($535 Million)

Paul McCartney has amassed a huge fortune in his decades-long career, and the 2010s continued that trend, earning The Beatles superstar a cool $535 million thanks to his first number one album since 1982 and an ambitious touring schedule.
4. Jay-Z ($560 Million)

Jay-Z is the first musician in history to become a billionaire thanks to the various companies he's built. But in the 2010s he earned $560 Million more thanks to his tour with Beyoncé and other musical pursuits.
5. Elton John ($565 million)

Thanks to massive world tours and a Las Vegas residency, the "Bennie and the Jets" singer has raked in over $500 million since 2010.
6. Diddy ($605 million)

The singer formally known as Puff Daddy has Ciroc vodka to thank for his lucrative decade.
7. U2 ($675 million)

U2's 360 Tour earned nearly $800 million, making it the highest-earning tour of all time.
8. Beyoncé ($685 million)

Beyoncé had smash hit after smash hit this past decade, a platinum album, and multiple hugely successful tours and festival performances.
9. Taylor Swift ($825 million)

Taylor Swift has the enduring popularity of her music and her rigorous stadium-packing tour schedule to thank for the millions she's made since 2010.
10. Dr. Dre ($950 million)

Despite barely releasing music this decade, Dr. Dre tops our list thanks to Apple's $3 billion buyout of Beats by Dre, a company Dr. Dre had a 20% stake in.
6 Weirdest Christmas Films of All Time
Happy holidays?
The holidays are going to look a lot different this year for everyone.So instead of revisiting the same old tried and true Christmas flicks, why not shake it up and indulge in something that matches the unsettling climate we're all currently living in? There have been a handful of terrible Christmas TV specials over the years, as well as terrible holiday films, but have you ever sat through films that were truly upsetting? Here are six of the most unsettling Xmas films there are.
Don't Open Till Christmas

A British horror flick about a deranged killer who only terrorizes people dressed as Santa, this bonkers 1980s romp is as ludicrous as it sounds. Everything about it makes for an uncomfortable ride, but the dialogue and kill scenes are particularly corny. Santas are shot in the mouth, stabbed in the mouth, stabbed in the neck, stabbed in the eye, and have their faces burned off, all in the name of holiday cheer. Don't Open Till Christmas is truly a bizarre film.
Christmas Evil

Another 1980s cult classic slasher flick, this one centers on a neurotic kid who suffers a nervous breakdown after learning Santa Claus isn't real: a realization that scars him for life. As a toy-making adult, he snaps after being mocked by co-workers and goes on a murderous rampage. Christmas Evil is considered the best out of the horror holiday flicks, but that doesn't mean it's any less cringey.
Jack Frost

Many 90s kids may remember how aggressively this film was promoted when it came out in 1998. The tagline read: "Jack Frost is getting a second chance to be the world's coolest dad...if he doesn't melt first."

Michael Keaton dies and comes back as Jack Frost, a crude and frankly very creepy CGI snowman. He must learn how to be a better father before he melts, but Jack Frost is so schmaltzy and devoid of holiday cheer that it's hard to care what happens at any point in the film.
Elves

When a young teen accidentally cuts her hand during an "Anti-Christmas" pagan ritual, her spilt blood awakens an ancient demonic, neo-nazi Christmas elf. The elf reveals that he is here to fulfill Hitler's dream of conquering the world – not with the Aryan race, but with a race of half-human/half-elf hybrids. The young teen who summoned said elf is also revealed to be a key figure in this objective, as she is the last remaining pure-blooded Aryan virgin in the world. Sounds enticing, no?
Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny

If the title alone doesn't give you a headache, then this ill-conceived fever dream is full of magical insanity that will be sure to make you look forward to January. The plot follows Santa, who is stuck on a beach in Florida, before he telepathically connects with a group of youngsters, a gorilla, a lion, and a dog to help him deliver presents in time for Christmas. Had enough yet? Wait till the Ice Cream Bunny appears.
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

This 1964 sci-fi comedy is probably one of the worst holiday films ever made. A group of aliens set out to abduct Santa Claus so they can give their alien babies joyful experiences like the ones the humans have on Christmas. The film is hilarious in its incoherent plot and piss poor production quality, but it remains to be seen whether the filmmakers were in on their own joke.
Bob Dylan Sells Entire Catalog for an Estimated $300 Million
The landmark deal might be the biggest of its kind in history.
Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in a historic deal estimated to be worth over $300 million.
"To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time — whose cultural importance can't be overstated — is both a privilege and a responsibility," Jody Gerson, the chief executive of Universal's publishing division, said in a statement. This deal may be the biggest acquisition ever of the music publishing rights of a single songwriter.
