One of my favorite pop culture moments is an iconic Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande interview with Popstar.

It has now become common knowledge that Grande and Justice were not friends on the set of the hit Nickelodeon show. And, watching back videos like this one, make the tension between the pair so clear that it's a wonder it wasn't obvious to us at the time.

The interview, "Girls of Victorious: Cast Secrets," is your classic press tour video in which the reporter asks the cast to share behind the scenes anecdotes and little known facts about each other.

However, it resurfaced because of the now-viral clip in which Elizabeth Gillies jokes about how Ariana Grande "sings everything" but Justice, plastering on a smile so fake you begin to doubt her acting abilities, is not about to be left out of the narrative, ignored.

"I think we ALL sing," she interrupts, "all."

The audacity of the interruption, the fervor of the assertion, the pure annoyingness of Justice in the interview has of course meant the moment has become a meme.



And, true to form, as a person who is Pretty Online, I will be going about my day, listening to my inner dialogue, and find myself asserting in my head certain things that "I think we ALL" think or do or want.

Lately, the refrain in my head, the voice of Victoria Justice ringing in my head, has sounded like: I think we ALL want to be Zoe Kravitz.

While, to be fair, has always been true, recent weeks have solidified this as a Universal fact and lodged it into the center of all our brains: Zoe Kravitz is the blueprint. From her grunge Lolawolf days to her role in High Fidelity, she's always been the pinnacle of coolness.

And now she's made a Brooklyn Boy out of Channing Tatum, and the pair has been spotted living life like some kind of New York dream — her in a silk dress, him trailing after her with a tiny bike. Is there anything she can't do?

All our best selves could only dream of looking or being like her. Can you imagine? Given that her parents are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet (and her step-father is Jason Momoa, which would feel wrong to leave out), is it any surprise that her perfect genetics coalesced to form a perfect looking human? No, it shouldn't be. But every time she steps out, her combination of coolness and impossible perfectness stuns us anew.

And so, when she appeared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video sharing her "Guide to Summertime Skin Care and Makeup," I think we ALL clamored around to watch.

Usually, I watch the Vogue Beauty Secrets videos with detached disinterestedness. And even when I am lured in by the idea of a luxe product, there's usually no way to justify the price tag.



But watching Zoe Kravitz regale us with stories about learning skincare from her mother — whose Beauty Secrets I would do anything to inherit — this time I took note of the products themselves.

Her slate of clean beauty products includes the usual high price-tag items, but is mostly made up or natural, accessible choices.

And since this is the closest most of us will get to feeling like her, here are some of the top, affordable picks from Zoe Kravitz's summer skincare routine.

Rhonda Allison Pumpkin Cleanser Everything Zoe Kravitz touches turns into …. something I want — especially when she says it "smells like Christmas." Sold. The Rhonda Allison Pumpkin Cleanser is a luxury product without the astronomically high price tag. And aside from smelling delicious, the pumpkin ingredient is both soothing and antibacterial, making it a cleanser which actually works while being fit for all skin types.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir I take back everything I've ever said about face mists. While yes, the sensorial feeling of spraying your face with cool water can be refreshing, I've always thought that face mists were useless and kind of a scam. Well, now I want one. The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is a cult favorite for a reason. The spray locks in hydration and also, used as Zoe Kravitz uses it, helps your skincare routine actually seep into your skin. Noted.

Isun Skincare Antioxidant Sun Butter Sunscreen, oh sunscreen, the great, turbulent, love of my life. Sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your skincare routine, but not having the right one can make you tempted to skip out on daily application — and reapplication. Trust Zoe Kravitz to find the coolest sunscreen I've ever heard of. Just the name "Sun Butter" reels me in. The Isun Skincare Antioxidant Sun Butter is a combination of skincare and sunscreen, all in a rich blend of oils with the perfect texture.

Milk + Honey Cream Deodorant For all you natural deodorant skeptics: this is your sign to switch. No more trial and error in your hunt for clean deodorants that work — Zoe Kravitz has done all the work for us. The Milk + Honey Cream Deodorant is a sustainable, cream deodorant which uses a combination of natural oils and butters with baking soda to eliminate odors without harming your underarm skin.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer Okay, so we all already are obsessed with Fenty Beauty, but a cosign from Zoe Kravitz never hurt. And when Zoe Kravitz says we all want to be like Rihanna, it's reassuring to know that even our idols have idols, even though I think we ALL want to be Rihanna.

Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt In my perpetual quest for baby soft skin, there is now a new item to add to the list: the Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt. The melting texture of pure coconut oil makes hydrating your skin a sensory experience rather than just a boring part of your routine.

If I thought I couldn't like Zoe Kravitz any more, the combination of sustainability and accessibility incorporated in her beauty routine makes it a step above most of the Vogue Beauty Secrets features I've watched. Sure, it's fun to imagine such luxurious morning routines as most stars have, but finding innovative products I can actually use makes me excited to incorporate these new discoveries into my own regular life, while feeling one degree closer to being like Zoe Kravitz.

