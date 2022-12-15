Before there was TikTok, there was YouTube. The old me would sit down with a snack and watch storytimes, challenges, moving out videos, makeup tutorials, cooking shows, you name it. I ended my nights with budding influencers Emma Chamberlain , Tana Mongeau, James Charles, and David Dobrik.

To me, YouTube videos always felt a bit more intimate. Instead of a few minutes, an average YouTube storytime could go as long as an hour. And, although TikTok has ruined the attention spans of many, it was almost always captivating.

One of the best – and longest running – series on YouTube is Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. With over 275 episodes, you get the chance to sit down and watch a celebrity get ready in their bathroom. There’s something so wholesome about some of the biggest names in Hollywood telling you what makes them feel beautiful.

Better yet, you get to see what products your fave celeb is using. Some of them are clearly plugging their own brands or partnerships, but lately, it’s become the standard to recommend somewhat affordable products so everyone watching can buy, too.

Vogue’s got supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber , rising stars like Euphoria’s Storm Reid and White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson, and even icons like Zoë Kravitz and Alicia Keys. While everyone has jotted down HB’s Kosas recs from her segment, I’ve gone and done research for the rest.

This year, if you’re struggling to find a gift for someone who loves all things beauty but has everything already, see what products their fave celebs are using. Confidence comes from within, but using the same cleanser as Ciara can’t hurt it either.

I’ve sat down and watched almost every Vogue Beauty Secrets from the past year and rounded up the best products you won’t want to miss out on. Let’s dig in.

Nobody has skin quite like R&B royalty, Ciara – she even got her husband, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, into skincare. Luckily for the general public, she takes us through her glowy routine. If you want to get rid of dark spots, even out your skin tone, and brighten your complexion, try her go-to OAM Vitamin C Cleanser . OAM, founded by Ciara, is affordable with quality ingredients so you aren’t getting scammed by celeb skincare.

Maude Apatow



One of our favorite nepo babies and Euphoria breakout star, Maude Apatow has one of the trendiest skincare and makeup routines I’ve seen. Filled with NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Armani, and Laura Mercier, her routine is accessible and damn good. My favorite tip of hers is that she uses two types of concealer: NARS Radiant Concealer and the NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer . I swear by the matte version, and the little pot lasts forever.

Kate Hudson



Seemingly ageless and always gorgeous, Kate Hudson’s Beauty Secrets video is seriously relaxing. She’s so casual about getting ready that it feels like you’re in the room with her. Her key to beautiful skin? Sleep, water, and supplements. Her InBloom Beauty Aura supplements contain Marine Collagen for the ultimate hair, skin, and nail vitamin. Beauty really starts from within.

Natalia Bryant



Model and daughter of the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, Natalia shares her skincare routine for those with sensitive skin. She uses a lash serum which is such an underrated product in the beauty community, but one of the few products that deliver genuine results in no time. Cheaper than the average lash growth serum, her rec is Velour Lashes Long & Strong Lash Serum . It’s $42, cruelty free, and a great gift.

Kate Moss



Kate Moss is the OG It-Girl. She has a surprisingly minimalistic routine, but the perfect gift here is the Droplette Microinfusion Device . This cool skincare gadget dissolves capsuled skincare ingredients that transform into a mist on your face and set them deep in your skin. Another favorite is the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette , which you’ve probably heard of from TikTok. This adorable palette has everything a makeup lover can ask for: contour, blush, and highlight in gorgeous, glowing shades.

Billie Eilish



I couldn’t write about Vogue Beauty Secrets without including my queen, Billie Eilish. Billie’s on-tour skincare routine is mostly Biba de Sousa , an LA-based skincare brand that bridges luxury and clinical skincare. I noticed that both Billie and Kate Moss recommend two products that we all know and love: Kosas Cloud Setting Powder and Saie Hydrabeam Concealer . I have no choice but to purchase.