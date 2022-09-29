Turns out, all you have to do to become besties with Emma Chamberlain is ask her about her corn side tables. I’m making note.

The coolest 21-year-old in Los Angeles just gave Architectural Digest a tour of her 50’s home, and of course, it’s the perfect mix of eclectic and classic. Just like her dynamic fashion sense — I obviously follow her 3-piece outfit formula to a tee — Emma’s home decor style mixes and matches different elements into a charming amalgamation that somehow makes sense.

If you’re anything like our editors, the Architectural Digest Open Door tours are your bible. And we’ve been sounding off about Emma’s all day. Every room hits. The Instagrammable dining room. The Mario Bellini sofas. And, of course, the green kitchen! It’s like a Gen Z update of Dakota Johnson’s famous olive green kitchen — complete with a drawer of her own coffee brand. Legends only.

There’s so much to say about this tour. The funky pops of the color. The neutral bases. Emma’s cool girl beer pong finesse. My personal favorites: all the different bathrooms. If you haven’t seen it yet, run — don’t walk:

Inside Emma Chamberlain's Radiant New Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest www.youtube.com

What I love most about Emma’s home is how accessible the decor seems. It seems relaxed enough for hanging out with friends but also impressive enough that it’s already going viral on social media. It’s mid-century modern with an emphasis on the modern.

And let’s not forget: Emma has money money. She’s one of the most famous Gen Z faces, is no stranger to a major fashion campaign or brand deal, and has her own thriving personal brand. Yet, her gorgeous home doesn’t feel unapproachable. Or like a museum. Or, worse, unbearably gauche.

Instead, though many of her statement pieces are designer or custom-made, the basic tenets of her design philosophy are easy to replicate with dupes. By starting off with a neutral base, she adds fun and personality with strategic color placements, electric trinkets, and conversation starters in every room. I.e., the poolside corn. Enough said.

Oh, to be that cool — you may think, watching Emma float around her mansion. But you can recreate the vibe without the millions in the bank and renovation fees! By adding some dupes and decor to what you already have, you too can create the Emma effect in your own home.

Here are some products to get you started:

Snail Trinkets via Architectual Digest In any AD tour, I look forward to two things: the kitchen and the bathroom. Neither of Emma’s disappointed. Her multiple bathrooms are all completely distinct. The first-floor bathroom is my personal favorite — especially because of the little snail figurines. So cute! And so easy to replicate in your own home. This cute little guy is available on Anthropologie. And if snail decor becomes what cow decor was last year, you’ll want to snatch this up quick before it sells out.

A Hollywood-like Vanity Mirror via Architectual Digest Emma spends most of her time at her vanity talking about her nails. I’m pleased to report that, like Emma, I also paint my own nails — though I use the Le Mini Macaron set because I don’t have a whole vanity to dedicate to mine — but we digress. Emma says an easy way to add personality is to spice up functional objects, like mirrors. Her vanity mirror is adorned with lightbulbs, like an old Hollywood dressing room. This Vanity Mirror gives you perfect lighting every morning along with that Emma aesthetic.

1byOne Record Player via Architectual Digest Though Emma doesn’t use her record player much, it’s all about the vibe! That I can relate to. You have to have one, even if it’s just aspirational. Vintage is cool, but thrifted record players always seem to scratch my records the few times I get them out. 1byOne combines that cool, classic look with functionality for a sweet sound. That way, if you ever play it, it will be worth it.

Funky Art Prints via Architectual Digest Art is an easy, accessible way to liven up your space. Most of Emma’s art is painted by her father, which is convenient for her … not so much for us. But you’re in luck! Society6 sells eclectic picks for every personality. Brighten up your home with framed prints in every room with this easy, Emma-inspired decor hack.