Everyone’s favorite Sunday passtime - Euphoria - is seeing their cast fall from grace one-by-one. The HBO drama directed by Sam Levinson follows Zendaya and a plethora of talented actors. But it was only a matter of time before the public discovered disruptions amongst the cast.

In perhaps the least surprising news this week, Barbie Ferreira - who plays Kat - is leaving the show ahead of season 3 (due in 2024). When Season 2 aired, there were rumors about Barbie clashing with Levinson . Pair this with her character’s limited screen time and that Kat no longer seems integral to the series and it all makes sense.

What happened next is just like America’s Next Top Model. Feels like a cast member is getting canceled on the daily.









Now Sydney Sweeney’s under fire for sharing pics of her mother’s birthday party. Guests donned hats in the “Make America Great Again” style with one attendee sporting a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. Worried fans are speculating about Sweeney’s political leanings, something she felt the need to address herself.









But it doesn’t end there, either. Hunter Schafer has taken hits for liking a post on Instagram that was deemed anti non-binary. It leaves fans with the question: are Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Zendaya the last Euphoria girls left?

The vibe is shifting. The cast no longer contains squeaky clean baby celebs we relate to yet hold on a pedestal. They’re flawed humans with potentially scandalous views.

Who’s next? Am I going to get shocked by Fez and Nate Jacobs scandals? Will our beloved Euphoria have to be completely re-cast? Jacob Elordi, please stay safe. Please stay good. I need you gracing my screen for always.