This has not been a year of love for celebrities. In fact, it’s quite the time to be an eligible bachelor in Hollywood. This past Friday, after everyone scurried home from work and shut their laptops, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde decided to announce they had officially broken up

The Don’t Worry, Darling sweethearts join Leonardo DiCaprio , Emily Ratajkowski , Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson , and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen as new singles on the market…and I can’t say anyone’s surprised really.

After meeting on set for Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller, the two made their relationship official in January 2020…but not without loads of controversy . In what became one of the messiest relationships – and press tours – of all time, Styles and Wilde most definitely stepped on some toes in the name of love.









With reports that Wilde was simultaneously trying to win back Jason Sudeikis while courting Styles, fans were speculating a split was on the horizon. Olivia was spotted at Harry’s final show in Los Angeles on November 2_, as well as another one of Harry’s mega-famous newly single ex-girlfriends…Kendall Jenner.

Interesting enough, Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have also reportedly broken up after two years together. As expected, both couples had the same reasoning for splitting: “they’re at different points in their demanding careers.”

While I’m putting in my application as Styles’ next girlfriend, I wouldn’t be shocked if Kendall is coming back for seconds.