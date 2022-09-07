It seems to be un-cuffing season. Between Kim K and Skete, Leo and Camila Morrone, Flo Pugh and Zach Braff, and EmRata and her cheating husband… all of Hollywood is single and ready to mingle.

But what’s really shaken us to our core is the impending split of NFL GOAT, Tom Brady, and model, Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported that Tom and Gisele are currently in the middle of an “epic fight” right now regarding his decision to un-retire from the NFL.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Tom Brady may have eight rings - seven from his Super Bowl wins - but soon he may have one less. Celebrity gossip know-all Deuxmoi posted a divorce may already be in the works for the couple.





TB12’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief retirement announcement is highly anticipated. However, the QB missed a few preseason practices that led to speculation surrounding him being a contestant on The Masked Singer.

While these were quickly shut down, we should’ve been paying attention to the bigger picture: Will Tom and Gisele be newly single by the end of the NFL season? Is love even real?