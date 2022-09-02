“That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age…”
–Matthew McConaughey in Dazed And Confused, and Leonardo DiCaprio, probably.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, doesn’t care if you’re short, tall, what ever… He only cares if you’re under the age of 25. After his split with Argentine model and actress Camila Morrone, his dating trends strikes the public as odd. It seems as though once his girlfriends become a certain age - the ever-ancient 25 - he ditches them for a newer model.
A Reddit chart detailing all of his love interests is going viral. And they all have one shocking thing in common. They’re in their early 20s to 25 years of age, and are certainly never older.
credit: TrustLittleBrother via Reddit
A source close to DiCaprio told The Post:
"By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,”
Among current, eligible A-List bachelorettes on the market are the likes of Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. But it appears Gigi Hadid has taken the early lead, as there are reports of the two hooking up shortly after his breakup. At 27, she’s a tad old for his taste…but nothing surprises me anymore.
The Once Upon A Time….In Hollywood actor has dated the most beautiful women in the world like Blake Lively, Gisele Bundchen, and Naomi Campbell. He’s also dated some of the youngest.
This behavior is a bit concerning, but luckily Leo is off partying in Malibu - so don’t think he’s too worried! Who needs to do the necessary mature, introspective work when you’re Leo?!
- Hating Zach Braff and Florence Pugh's Relationship Is Sexist ... ›
- Conspiracy Theory Thursday: The Leo DiCaprio Oscars Conspiracy ... ›
- How Does Leo DiCaprio Choose His Models—Is There A Lottery Or ... ›
- Camila Morrone is Free to Make the Mistake of Dating Leo - Popdust ›