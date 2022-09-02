“That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age…”

–Matthew McConaughey in Dazed And Confused, and Leonardo DiCaprio, probably.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, doesn’t care if you’re short, tall, what ever… He only cares if you’re under the age of 25. After his split with Argentine model and actress Camila Morrone, his dating trends strikes the public as odd. It seems as though once his girlfriends become a certain age - the ever-ancient 25 - he ditches them for a newer model.









A Reddit chart detailing all of his love interests is going viral. And they all have one shocking thing in common. They’re in their early 20s to 25 years of age, and are certainly never older.

credit: TrustLittleBrother via Reddit