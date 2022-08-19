If hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, not even heaven can save us from Revenge Emily Ratajkowski.

Normal EmRata — felt so wrong even putting those words next to each other — is one thing. And by ‘one thing’ I mean, Too Hot For Malibu, World’s Hottest Woman, and Woman Of The Year.

But Revenge EmRata? Looks aside, the woman is a New York Times Bestselling author, Partner and Creative Director for Loops Beauty, supermodel, and mother.

What mountain hasn’t been climbed or river run? There’s nothing left for you here.

For those who have no access to WiFi, Emily Ratajkowski and husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard have split after the spread of largely-supported, cheating rumors.

Allegations and tweets that Bear-McClard is a ‘serial-cheater’ have been liked by Emily Ratajkowski herself, only fueling the claims that 1) he’s an idiot, and 2) cheaters gon’ cheat.

emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real

— gigi (@afterrpartay) July 27, 2022

Thank God she didn’t take his last name. EmBear? F no.

After mere weeks of dating, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married. That marriage lasted close to four years and gave us a BabyRata. And as we all await the finalization of the divorce papers, I’m left with 3 questions:

Does anyone have eyes on Brad? Where’s Pete Davidson? Can we get relationship statuses for all the Chrises?