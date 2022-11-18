By: AWNewYork/Shutterstock; Emily Ratajkowski, NYT Best-selling Author, Entrepreneur, and Model



I once wrote about how the world was not yet ready for Revenge Emily Ratajkowski. But that was three months ago. And I – and Emily – have changed. I’m no longer fearful of a woman-scorned Emily Ratajkowski but of Bitch Era Ratajkowski.

During the three months since I initially jested that we should keep our eyes on Pete Davidson during Rata, post-divorce, it appears that no one kept their eyes on Davidson. His undefeated, unmatched, and frankly unbelievable streak of pulling continues even after he literally branded himself for Kim Kardashian. DeuxMoi has spoken, and Pete and Rata are together.

To which I say, of course. Have we forgotten her late-night appearance with Seth Meyers from over a year ago when she gushed about the Davidson effect? Where she defends him against Seth?!

“I think you’re being a little mean! He’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.” She then continues on to say that it’s only men who simply don’t understand ‘what that guy’s got’:

“He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good. He’s great.”

The devil’s in the details and these details have Davidson all over them.

But the Bitch Era is about far more than just men and ass-less chaps. It’s about the ability to do it all without giving a f*ck.

Ratajkowski graces the November ‘22 covers of both Elle UK Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar where she discusses everything from babies to politics to sexism and racism. These explosive pieces mark the end of Ratajkowski as a one-dimensional poster-girl plastered all over boys’ bedrooms. Here is a multi-faceted businesswoman and writer with something to say.



Her conversations continue in her recently released podcast, High Low, with a lineup – so far – including Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy and Josh Safdie’s muse, Julia Fox.

I hate to be that person that says I told you so, but I was right to be fearful of Revenge Rata – she just calls it her Bitch Era.