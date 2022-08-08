Kanye West is somewhere out there rejoicing right now. The world’s most unexpected couple: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after nine months of pure Instagram bliss.

This news comes mere moments before it was announced that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via a surrogate. It’s crazy how any news about Kim can negate anything else going on in the Kar-Jenner clan's lives.

And suddenly we’re no longer talking about Kylie Jenner’s carbon emissions . A Kim Kardashian breakup is much more pivotal.

The breakup leaves us with a few pressing questions to cover before yet another Kar-Jenner mess hits the news later today…

Let’s dig in:

Which mega-famous woman will Pete Davidson latch onto next? Hopefully me, but I doubt I have enough followers. Pete’s been linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Kim Kardashian. We never imagined Skete could coattail on any of these women, so we can assume the next one won’t make sense either.

And his tattoos for Kim? When will you learn, Pete? The Ariana Grande tattoos weren’t enough? Tattoos are painful, but removal hurts worse. Stop getting tattoos for women you’ve dated for literally a week. I’m worried.

Are they truly over? Odds are, no. I’m giving them a few months apart max. Let them go about their own business and their brands. And then they’ll be back. NBA star Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took a brief hiatus that we barely glazed over. But when you’re Kim K and Pete…who knows?

Whether you want to or not, we’re always-always-always gonna hear about who Kim is dating. Kanye isn’t finished taking his Instagram digs at Skete, despite Ye’s PR team’s best efforts. So you may as well keep up with them.

The sad thing is, we’re gonna see Pete and Kim’s budding romance on season two of The Kardashians on Hulu…knowing what we know now. Get your popcorn ready to see how Momager Extraordinaire Kris Jenner spins this one.