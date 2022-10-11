Celebrity brands are a dime a dozen. Some flop while some change the industry forever — thank you, Fenty Beauty, for your service. Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber’s new skincare brand, seems to be the latter.

It launched with a $17 dollar smoothie. Bieber pulled out all the marketing stops when she first announced her skincare line. Said promotion included a viral Erewhon “skin glaze” smoothie with a $17 price tag. The smoothie: admittedly, delicious. Worth the money? I can’t think about it. But honestly, it didn’t bode well for the skincare line. Would it, too, be a slate of overpriced, middling products that didn’t ruin my life … but didn’t improve it either?

Luckily for Hailey, all our fears were laid to rest when Rhode dropped. The three-product line has received rave reviews from TikTokers and beauty experts alike. Because not only is it good, it’s unique.

Most celeb skincare lines are repackaged versions of other successful products. But Rhode Skin is actually different. The brand has three products: The Barrier Restore Cream, The Peptide Glazing Fluid, and The Peptide Lip Treatment. Combined, they promise to give you that glowy, glazed visage that Mrs. HB herself is famous for.

They’re perfectly positioned to appeal to Bieber’s own fanbase, sure. But their combination of good ingredients has appealed to beauty lovers everywhere. Everyone is after the dewy look these days, and this set actually delivers.

Which is why it keeps selling out.

If you missed the latest drop, don’t worry. Rhode Skin products might be one of a kind, but here are some dupes that will give you the same dewy, glazed effect.

Dupes For The Barrier Restore Cream via Rhode Skin

EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides This airy, cloud-like moisturizer is packed with nourishing ceramides and peptides. Plus, it works great to even your complexion, brighten dark spots, and improve your skin over time.

Youth To The People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream with Peptides and Ceramides This super-food-rich peptide and ceramide cream will feed your skin while strengthening and firming with collagen and plant protein.

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream This hydrating face cream restores your moisture barrier with active lipids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and rich shea butter to visibly brighten, firm, and plump.

Dupes For The Peptide Glazing Fluid via Rhode Skin

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops The Peptide Glazing Fluid is the star product for its unbeatable correcting and hydration properties. A certified TikTok favorite, these niacinamide glow drops act as a serum and a glowy glaze to instantly revitalize your complexion.

Krave Beauty Deep Barrier Relief One of Hailey Bieber’s favorite ways to use her Glazing Fluid is to put it on top of her moisturizer, beneath her makeup, to achieve an effortless glow. This barrier-replenishing fluid will support your skin barrier will give you the same dewy look.

Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum via Summer Fridays The real secret to glowy skin is deep hydration. This Summer Fridays serum makes your skin plump and bouncy with just one use.

Dupes for The Peptide Lip Treatment via Rhode Skin

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C via Laniege Don’t forget your lips! This cult favorite sleep mask will give you intensely hydrated lips overnight. Use it during the day for extra lip care.

Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid and Peptide Lip Booster via Paula's Choice Hyaluronic acid and peptides can be for your lips, too, in this clinically proven lip balm that will drastically improve lip health instantly.