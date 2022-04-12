Spring cleaning season is here and it’s time to tackle the most lawless area in my entire home: my vanity.

Makeup and skincare are two of my primary vices. I grew up on celebrity beauty secret columns, in-depth skincare threads, and YouTube makeup tutorials. These days, I drink up Vogue Beauty Secrets episodes like they’re water and follow notable makeup artists on Instagram and TikTok for all the latest beauty trends.

Due to my obsession over the latest and greatest products, I used to stalk top sites for deals — turning on price notifications for coveted items and keeping a running tab of all the new things I wanted and how much they’d cost me. Obviously, I shopped the annual Sephora sale like it was a fulltime job. I’d have items ready in my cart days in advance and hit purchase right as the clock struck midnight when prices were slashed.

This year — however — I surprised myself by not buying anything from the Sephora sale. Yes, that’s right. I abstained from the annual ritual I participated in for years. But why? And more importantly — because I am not known for having iron-clad self-control — how?

I simply realized I didn’t need anything new. As the weather grows warmer and Spring awakens the urge to declutter and clean my home, I reacquainted myself with all the stuff I’ve hoarded. And I’ve come to the conclusion that I’ve far too much of it.

Yes, I — like many — was seduced by the phenomenon of shows like Marie Kondo and The Home Edit. But rather than merely watching and forgetting, I actually put their principles to practice. And they improved my life tremendously — especially when it came to re-evaluating, editing, and downsizing the contents of my vanity.

I trashed products that had dried out or expired, gave away the ones which no longer suit me or work with my skin, and used up the almost-empties I’d been holding onto. The latter proved to be the most revolutionary. The feeling of finishing a product felt like such an accomplishment. And let me move on to fresh, uncharted products, guilt-free.

Since then, I’ve been operating with the “use it or lose it” principle. Instead of saving my favorite products for special occasions, or only half-finishing products before replacing them, I now enthusiastically enjoy my purchases. Using a fancy moisturizer or pop of lipstick makes an an everyday coffee run feel like a festive occasion. Plus, my nights are so relaxing — and even glamorous — now that I regularly apply my face masks rather than waiting for some big event to grant me permission.

Drastically reducing the glut of products in my vanity is super satisfying, especially since I know I’ll get my money’s worth out of them. Did I quit buying these products cold turkey? No-no-no. Like with any imposed restraint, I was more than aware that if I didn’t indulge my passion for products just a titch, I’d go off the rails.

It’s in the box - Allure’s April Beauty Box

Here are the selections I’m most excited about:

OSEA Essential Hydrating Oil Everything I buy from OSEA immediately becomes one of my holy grail products. Their oils are hydrating and nourishing without being sticky or heavy. This hydrating oil is the perfect natural, clean beauty supplement for your skincare routine. OSEA’s calming blend of eight oils, including moisturizing jojoba seed and soothing geranium, offers skin-strengthening care.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo Who can tell the good pimple patches from the bad? Making that distinction is critical to diminishing or intensifying your acne scars. Some low-quality pimple patches actually remove the top layer of skin when you peel them off — ouch! Some work by digging into your pores, which only aggravates your skin in the long run. But not the Mighty Patch! This nighttime acne patch is a safe, gentle solution for all ages and skin types. Composed of plant-based hydrocolloid – a natural fluid-absorbing gel. It’s medical-grade, chemical-free, allergy tested, and terrific for sensitive skin. Protect your skin from your absentminded picking while drawing out impurities and accelerating the healing process. Mighty Patch effortlessly gets the gunk out in only 6-8 hours, while shielding against scabs and scarring caused by that nasty habit you have — popping zits.

EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 This natural sunscreen is a favorite of skincare lovers everywhere. Sunscreen is the most critical aspect of any routine. It defends against UV damage, premature photo-aging, fine lines, and sunspots. Not to mention it can help prevent skin cancer. This zinc-oxide-based sunscreen creates a physical barrier between you and the sun. Plus, its hydrating elements work to fight pigmentation and nourish it with antioxidants.