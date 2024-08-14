For the past few years, Carter Vail has built a following on social media. His little comedic songs are catchy, bizarre, and perfect for short form consumption.



Over the past few months, Vail's popularity has surged thanks to the viral success of "Dirt Man." The strange bossa nova ditty about a mythical creature who lives beneath a mountain has more than 18 million TikTok views. An open verse challenge has spawned additional lore, and Dirt Man merchandise is selling out on his website.



But Vail makes serious music too. A graduate of the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, he plays multiple instruments. His new album, 100 Cowboys, is a breakup record. The music is still bright and playful, but the lyrics focus on getting dumped.



Watch Carter Vail talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about how he creates his bite-sized songs, the making of 100 Cowboys, and of course, his fitness routine.

For more from Carter Vail, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.