charlieonnafriday is living the dream. Many grow up yearning to be a singer, some even go as far as making music in their garages with their friends...and while he did both of those things, his dream has extended a bit longer than most.

Thanks to his fun-loving, genre-bending tracks, fans quickly became enthralled with charlieonnafriday's music. Quickly amassing a social media following that most only dream of: 2.9 million TikTok followers alone, where he's constantly teasing new tunes, or showing viewers a little peek inside his hectic life, or even interacting with fans. And that's not to mention his 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners or 763k Instagram followers.

charlieonnafriday is one of the examples of how social media can take your life and change it forever...but he's completely deserving. After spending his high school years making music with his friends in his basement in Seattle, and by 2022, charlieonnafriday had released his debut album, OnnaFriday, with Island Records.

What's refreshing about his sound is that it's not to be pigeon-holed into one category. charlieonnafriday's music can span from rap, to pop, to country, without missing a beat. He's staying authentic to himself by making music that he can relate to. One instance, he mentions, occurs with writing songs for his new album.

During a stint in Nashville, Charlie was not in the mood to write about heartache and breakups. What was resonating with him was having a good time with your friends, and when he overheard the words "Bottle Go Down," he knew he had a song within him. His new album, Wild Child, is a summation of his life right now: some fun-loving party anthems, some country influence, and a lot of heavy hitting anthems. You can listen to the album here:









We knew he had the star power, with previous songs like "After Hours" from his debut album going platinum...but his sophomore submission is possibly even better than his first. It's proof that charlieonnafriday, who has now toured with Tate McRae, Macklemore, and more, has found his stride in the music industry.

For our second episode of Popdust On Record, we spoke to Charlie about Wild Child, his current solo tour, and more! Watch the full episode here:







