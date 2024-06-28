Over the last few years, Danae Hays has become one of TikTok's biggest comedy stars. With characters that poke fun at her Southern roots, the Alabama native can hardly go anywhere without being recognized. Her wife Mandie often acts as costar, presenting a glimpse of their life together.

Recently, Hays has been making a push to expand her audience beyond social media. She's embarking on a 28-city standup tour starting July 19, and she's beginning to land parts in movies.

Hays has also been recording music. Embracing the early '90s country sound her parents loved, she's released the singles "All It Takes" and "Rode Hard." Working with real Nashville songwriters, she creating a style that straddles the line between legit country music and satire.

So how did Danae Hays go from college softball player to rising comedian? Watch her talk to Jordan Edwards about the origins of her career, embracing her Southern roots, and the humane way to prank call a stranger.

