If You Like "Only You": Drake's Best Freestyles
With the release of Drake's "Only You (Freestyle), we look back at some of the emcee's best free form work
Drake has remained one of the most discussed figures in all of pop culture.
While Thank Me Later was a revolutionary debut in terms of its rap and R&B mesh, It was stiff and rudimentary compared to what we knew was possible from the emcee, especially when compared to the cult following that ensued with So Far Gone. "Thank Me Later was the one and only project that was influenced by...where I was at in my career at the time," Drake said of the project in last year's interview with Rap Radar. "I think I felt a lot of pressure to prove that I knew big famous people...it was definitely the one project that had the least personal touches."
Meanwhile, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same were transcendent records. Both near-flawless executions of the hybrid Drizzy was striving for. "[Nothing Was The Same] is probably my most concise album," the OVO crooner told Rap Radar, "and within that concise offering was a lot of great sh*t."
Chicago Freestyle<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="041ba0139ccec23d4679edcc4dec16d7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0jz0GAFNNIo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Released spontaneously this past February, Drake's Chicago Freestyle was one of the most talked-about throw-aways of the new year. Traversing through "underground garages" and residing in "presidential suites," the tight track follows Drake on a night out in Chicago, looking for companionship in the ice-cold city. </p><p>Drake is known for his natural ability to weave a compelling narrative, but the fact he did so off the dome in a free-form is just plain fierce.</p>
Behind Barz Freestyle<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e4cb2d10c4f91c58303eaa3389ce4b5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yUif6C_uJgk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Drake is no stranger to the UK Drill scene and has slowly has amalgamated himself deeper into the movement for years. On his "Behind Barz" freestyle, he rips the throat out of anyone who questions his legitimacy within the genre and uses the freestyle to immerse himself whole-heartedly in the culture. "You know how the paigon chit chat goes," he says to his haters, "I don't really play no tic-tac-toe."</p><p>He dabbles in Patois and London slang and emanates a genuine passion for UK drill. "Think you know me? That's not true," he says with smug confidence. Drake has always remained an artist that refuses to be boxed in, and "Behind Barz" was just further evidence of that. <br></p>
Fire in the Booth Freestyle<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df4cae6ad58f49ce462104035a358526"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/znTGHiMOMC0?start=159&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Goldman Sachs, they wanna hold my racks" is a hell of a way to open up a freestyle, but only Drizzy could make such a braggadocios claim and have it be sincere. On his "Fire in the Booth" freestyle, Drake uses the slick beat as a means to show off his lavish lifestyle. </p><p>Tom Ford's assistant texted him, asking how he wants his next suit designed, and when he walks down the halls, his enemies step to the side. It's all delivered with a breezy confidence that only Drizzy could pull off.</p>
Jodeci Freestyle<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="870b0a30b3c4bebfc0295d2c219f7372"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZS_r9UFXejo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of Drizzy's earliest freestyles, he still offers some absurd flexes at the drop of a hat that attests to the rapper's power behind a microphone. "26 on my third GQ cover," he says with a smirk. "Your new sh*t sound like you do covers of all of my old sh*t." </p><p>The freestyle was an early testament to Drake's legacy-building mindset and that he was a natural story-teller. His vivid eye for unique detail showcases him as a one-of-a-kind talent: "On some coach sh*t, 50 M's for a three-month road trip. I see straight through them fish tanks with no fish in them."</p>
5 Insane Live-Action Disney Movies We Want to Actually Exist
These great live-action Disney movies could be just over the horizon.
Disney's all about two things right now: live-action remakes and sequels—or, whenever possible, doing both at the same time.
But eventually, Disney's going to run out of beloved, animated classics to drag into the real world. Luckily for them, we've composed a list of some of our best live-action Disney movie ideas, which they're welcome to mine when the ol' well of hackery runs dry. All we ask for in return is a mere footnote in the credits. So while you recover from the live-action Lion King and wait for the live-action The Little Mermaid, keep in mind that these great Disney movies could be just over the horizon:
Live-Action Frozen
Disney
Live-action Frozen isn't a matter of "if" so much as "when." It's happening, and when it does, you can bet your bottom dollar that the casting choices are going to be controversial. After all, who could Disney possibly cast as Olaf? Josh Gad would be far too big for the Olaf costume, so he's not an option. They could probably get Peter Dinklage to do it, but he most likely wouldn't want to denigrate his career like that. Maybe they could size Olaf up a lot and cast John Cena, but at what point would he go from "goofy mascot" to "snow golem that must be destroyed?"
- It's Not about Race: Colorism in Hollywood - Popdust ›
- Disney Doesn't Care About Your Childhood: “The Lion King” Is Just ... ›
- Disney Stays True to Intensely Adorable Animals in "The Lion King ... ›
- We're Already Sick of Disney's Live-action Remakes - Popdust ›
- A complete list of all the upcoming Disney live-action remakes ... ›
- Disney Live-Action Movies in the Works: Lilo & Stitch, Aladdin and ... ›
- 17 Disney Classics Getting Live-Action Remakes ›
- All Upcoming Disney Movies: New Disney Live-Action, Animation ... ›
- Every Disney live-action remake in the works - INSIDER ›
- Upcoming Disney Live-Action Movies: All 15 Remakes In ... ›
- the Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes ›
- List of Disney live-action remakes of animated films - Wikipedia ›
- Here Are All of Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Movies ›
- Upcoming Live-Action Disney Movies: From Mulan to Little Mermaid ... ›
The Rise and Fall of QAnon—the Wildest Conspiracy Theory of the Trump Era
Q-believers are finally beginning to doubt their infallible, anonymous source.
Update 7/22/2020: Since the time of writing, the surge of mask and vaccine conspiracy theories has made it clear that the the threat of a deadly viral pandemic is not motivation enough for people to start listening to credible authorities. The cult around the QAnon conspiracy may continue to grow in popularity, with a number of prominent political figures endorsing the movement.
However, followers may have more difficulty finding and disseminating their QAnon "information" after twitter mass-banned more than 7000 QAnon-focused accounts on Tuesday, along with restricting around 150,000 other QAnon accounts from their recommendation algorithm. The move comes, either as part of Twitter's effort to crack down on dangerous misinformation being spread on their platform, or as part of the deep state's insidious plan to keep you from discovering the truth...
If you believe the followers of the mysterious figure known as QAnon, all the elites of Hollywood and DC are implicated in an elaborate conspiracy to traffic children.
And none other than Donald Trump himself is working to take them down.
These elites—minions of the "deep state"—not only abuse children for their twisted sexual gratification, they harvest their adrenal glands to extract the psychosis-inducing drug adrenochrome (a real neurochemical that Hunter S. Thompson first fictionalized as a drug in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas)—to which many/most/all of them are addicted.