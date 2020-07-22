<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Chicago Freestyle <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="041ba0139ccec23d4679edcc4dec16d7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0jz0GAFNNIo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Released spontaneously this past February, Drake's Chicago Freestyle was one of the most talked-about throw-aways of the new year. Traversing through "underground garages" and residing in "presidential suites," the tight track follows Drake on a night out in Chicago, looking for companionship in the ice-cold city. </p><p>Drake is known for his natural ability to weave a compelling narrative, but the fact he did so off the dome in a free-form is just plain fierce.</p>

Behind Barz Freestyle <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e4cb2d10c4f91c58303eaa3389ce4b5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yUif6C_uJgk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Drake is no stranger to the UK Drill scene and has slowly has amalgamated himself deeper into the movement for years. On his "Behind Barz" freestyle, he rips the throat out of anyone who questions his legitimacy within the genre and uses the freestyle to immerse himself whole-heartedly in the culture. "You know how the paigon chit chat goes," he says to his haters, "I don't really play no tic-tac-toe."</p><p>He dabbles in Patois and London slang and emanates a genuine passion for UK drill. "Think you know me? That's not true," he says with smug confidence. Drake has always remained an artist that refuses to be boxed in, and "Behind Barz" was just further evidence of that. <br></p>

Fire in the Booth Freestyle <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df4cae6ad58f49ce462104035a358526"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/znTGHiMOMC0?start=159&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Goldman Sachs, they wanna hold my racks" is a hell of a way to open up a freestyle, but only Drizzy could make such a braggadocios claim and have it be sincere. On his "Fire in the Booth" freestyle, Drake uses the slick beat as a means to show off his lavish lifestyle. </p><p>Tom Ford's assistant texted him, asking how he wants his next suit designed, and when he walks down the halls, his enemies step to the side. It's all delivered with a breezy confidence that only Drizzy could pull off.</p>