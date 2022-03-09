Guitars from the '90s and early 2000s have returned to saturate the pop music landscape, from Machine Gun Kelly to Olivia Rodrigo and GAYLE.

Brothers Christian and Louie Baello reached back even further for the sound of their project Dream, Ivory. Growing up in Southern California, the duo favored hip-hop. But as they began making their own music, they found themselves gravitating towards more of an '80s vibe. Songs like “welcome and goodbye,” and “Acid” recall acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Psychedelic Furs.

The duo talked to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about how they developed their ethereal sound, their relationship with a dedicated fanbase, and how they create in the studio.